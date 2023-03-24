Tension hung in the air as police stared down stomping protestors outside the North Ballroom, demanding the line of officers stretching wall to wall allow more protestors to gather outside the doors.
“Fuck you, fascist,” they shouted at conservative commentator Michael Knowles, who was speaking on the other side of the doors with their windows covered in yellow sheets of paper to block the view.
The protest in the hallways was just one of several locations protestors crowded into Thursday to object to Knowles’ visit, waving pride flags and holding signs.
Knowles’ speech, titled “Our National Identity Disorder,” covered transgender issues, which comes after a Conservative Political Action Conference speech earlier this month where he said, “For the good of society, transgenderism must be eradicated from public life entirely – the whole preposterous ideology, at every level.”
Knowles didn’t show up until 10 minutes after the event was set to start at 8 p.m., but protestors gathered outside the Purdue Memorial Union by 5 p.m., donning a variety of masks and holding signs reading “respect existence or expect resistance.”
Not all protestors were Purdue students. Some were local, some came from other universities and some were professors. Another group of protestors had already set up inside the PMU, holding up a sign reading “Transphobic? Kill yourself.”
“(Knowles speaking at Purdue) is very disappointing,” said Roberta Schonemann, a West Lafayette resident protesting Knowles. “It’s a big university and has a big impact on our community.”
Another protestor, who wished to remain anonymous to protect their identity, said Knowles’ speech at Purdue felt like a violation of their home community.
“To see your home college support someone who has advocated for the genocide of transgender people, it’s really terrifying,” they said, holding a sign that read “genocidal fascists this way.” A large red arrow painted across it pointed to the front door of the North Ballroom.
The Purdue Young Democratic Socialists of America, in an Instagram story containing protest tips, said “DO NOT talk to any media, and avoid talking to police and interacting with counter-protestors.”
Emily Slater, the media representative of the Purdue YDSA and one of the organizers of the protest, said the group inside was not affiliated with the YDSA protest happening outside.
“The university has chosen to bring a transphobic speaker onto our campus. It is something that puts our trans neighbors, classmates and friends in direct danger,” she said, “and that's why we're here today; just to let the university know that this isn't something that we stand for.”
Slater added she was disappointed about the Student Organization Grant Allocation board, a Purdue Student Government committee, using $8,000 of student fees to pay for Knowles to speak at Purdue.
Every Purdue student pays a student activity fee as part of their tuition. Those fees go to a fund SOGA uses to allocate money for campus organization events that are free and open to the public and on-campus, like the Knowles event.
“That's kind of part of why we are here,” she said, “is knowing that our tuition dollars, that SOGA money is going towards an event like this, that is specifically designed to cause harm to trans students on our campus.”
At the same time, audience members wrapped around the building’s halls, going from the South Ballroom to the Amazon store. Some protestors marched inside, getting heckled from the attendees in line.
By the time the YDSA protest was set to start at 6:30 p.m., a crowd of several hundred had gathered on the front lawn, with speakers standing in the center.
One speaker said this event reminded them of “Sex in the Dark,” a sex education event that happened in January after the original November date was postponed, allegedly because of pushback from Boiler Catholics.
“(At Purdue), speech seems only free when it’s conservative,” the speaker said.
This was met with chants of “fuck your violence, fuck your hate, we are not up for debate.”
As protestors shouted, trucks passing by revved their engines with passengers flipping off the group. A masked counter-protestor wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat and holding a megaphone tried to yell at the crowd.
But as the man tried to shout at the protestors, they drowned out his voice. The only audible part of the counter-protestor’s shouts was “pedophilia.”
As attendees inside the ballroom began to file in, the protestors outside pushed into the PMU at about 7:30 p.m. and combined with the other protestors inside to wait for Knowles, chanting “racist sexist anti-gay, Christian fascists go away.”
From there, the walls of the PMU rumbled as the group shouted, stomped and pounded their way down the hall. Shouts and pounds from the protestors outside could be heard from inside the ballroom while attendees waited for the speech.
At one point, staff members had to put up paper on the windows to block the protestors outside.
The shouts only grew louder in anticipation for Knowles’ arrival and the hall became so crowded that the police had to move them out, claiming the fire marshal had deemed it a fire hazard. Some protest organizers attempted to lead their group away, but many remained, continuing to bang and shout in front of the North Ballroom doors.
As a wall of policemen began to form, one protestor said they were given two options: either clear out of the hallway or get arrested.
After the crowd had dispersed, some tried to return but found themselves facing the wall of policemen and Purdue administration who had now blocked off one of the hallways, still containing many protestors. Protestors were allowed to leave but could not reenter the restricted area.
A group of about 10 protestors remained in the hallway. Police didn’t respond to questions about why some were allowed to stay while others were kept out.
In response, many protestors outside of the area shouted “Let us through.” Protestors in the blocked-off area shouted back “Let them through.”
Some protestors stayed until about 9 p.m., the very end of Knowles’ event, but the crowd had dwindled from several hundred to about 40.
“I’m not silencing (Knowles’ right to) free speech,” one protestor had shouted, “I’m exercising my free speech to tell him to shut the fuck up.”
Additional reporting done by Marco Rivero Luna, head news editor.