Purdue Student Government hosted President Mitch Daniels and passed bills to create a new cultural center, allow students to edit their pronouns on Purdue websites and remove the statute of limitation for Purdue’s anti-harassment policy Wednesday night.
Mitch Daniels
Daniels attended via Zoom to answer the senators’ predetermined questions on various topics ranging from the future of Purdue, the environment to university resources.
The incoming class will be “smaller” to maintain the same total university size next year, he said. Purdue has put several applicants on their deferral list so Purdue brings in the “(class) size (they) want.”
He also said the university’s carbon emissions are “down by 25% and on track to go down another 25% over the next 3 years.” He attributed this to Purdue’s shift from coal to natural gas, but didn’t go into more detail.
Daniels reminded students that there will be no requirement to wear masks after Spring Break, and said he wants to “keep standby equipment on hand” for Protect Purdue to ensure the university can scale PPHC back up if there are any new COVID-19 variants.
Daniels said Purdue’s goal with regards to sexual assault is to “act decisively where we find (cases).”
“The good news I can report is that so far this school year, we are in single digits for complaints,'' he said. “Some of those have yet to be substantiated. But again, until we get to zero and stay there, we're not going to be satisfied.”
The Exponent reported in September that nine sexual misconduct cases, including four sexual assaults, were reported to the university. Since then, two more rapes and a “sex offense” have been reported. Purdue Police also investigated a fondling and a spiked drink during this school year.
MENA cultural center
PSG passed a resolution supporting the construction of a Middle Eastern and North African cultural center.
“This (resolution) will be beneficial given that Middle Eastern students on campus have experienced discrimination and yet are unable to access all the resources and diversity efforts that are made by the university or underrepresented minorities,” Senator Eleanor Didonna said on behalf of authors Mariam Alyakoob and Amanda Shie who weren’t present.
Middle Eastern students are mislabeled as white or referred to the Asian American and Asian cultural center or the Black cultural center, Didonna said, but are neither viewed socially or inherently as members of those groups.
The resolution, amended by Senator Lin Silver to add South Sudan and Israel to the list of the 32 countries, passed unanimously by the Senate.
No timeline on the construction was given.
Editable gender-inclusive options in Purdue websites
The Senate also discussed a resolution regarding adding editable gender-inclusive options amongst Purdue Affiliated Websites like Brightspace.
The author of the resolution, Lin gave an example of students being able to change their pronouns on Brightspace.
“Being able to change your pronouns is an option that Brightspace already provides, and Purdue has not enabled (it), and this would be great,” Lin said. “So if professors were to print off class rosters, they're able to refer to their students the way that they would like to be referred to.”
Some other websites the resolution refers to are MyPurdue, MyHealth Push, RecWell, Boilerlink and Success Factors.
All senators voted to pass the bill except Senator Matthew Stachler, a sophomore in the College of Liberal Arts, who said he “just (doesn’t) support the bill” and had “no comment” when asked about his decision.
Removing the statute of limitation of Purdue’s anti-harassment policy
Senators reviewed the resolution to remove the statute of limitations of Purdue’s current anti-harassment policy, which says “informal complaints must be filed with a Campus Equity Office within 120 days of the incident of discrimination or harassment,” according to the resolution.
One of the authors of the resolution, Didonna said this resolution would follow the same statute of limitations as Title IX, allowing parties to file harassment at any point that both parties are affiliated with the university.
This resolution passed unanimously at the Senate.