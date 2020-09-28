With less opportunity for traditional parties and gatherings, one group of students has started meeting at the Engineering Fountain as a way to make friends on the weekends.
Nathan Brown, a freshman in Exploratory Studies, said groups of students from different sororities and fraternities have been gathering at the Engineering Fountain on Friday nights to hang out and meet people. While Brown himself is not a member of Greek life, he said he and some friends joined the festivities with romance in mind.
“Me? I’m here to meet girls,” he said. “If you are a 5’10’’ blonde, please come meet us.”
On the night of Sept. 18, Brown said there were groups of members from both a sorority and fraternity at the fountain. A group of about 25 people were clustered in one corner of the fountain, talking. Smaller groups of four to six people gathered on the benches surrounding the fountain, watching the main cluster of people, laughing.
As rap music blared from a speaker, one of the members of the main group scaled the fountain. This is fairly common, with four different people scaling the fountain within a 30-minute window this Friday.
“There are normally more people here,” Brown said, “but due to the (colder) weather, less people are coming out.”
While many of the gathered students were wearing masks, some, such as Brown, were not.
The gathering on Sept. 18 was reported as a violation of the Protect Purdue Pledge at around 10:15 p.m., according to Purdue University Police Department crime logs, but the caller was reportedly redirected to the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities.
“The reporting party was redirected to the Dean of Students,” said PUPD Capt. Song Kang, “so that they can follow up on it, which has been happening a lot.”
Kang added that since the school year began, around 20 Protect Purdue violations have been reported, some of which were for large-scale events.
Brandon Cutler, associate dean of Fraternity, Sorority and Cooperative Life, said he was unaware of any meetings at the fountain.
While these gatherings are largely unorganized, according to Brown, other campus events, such as the recent Black Lives Matter marches, have to go through strict procedures to ensure safety guidelines are being followed.
“Those events on campus have to be sponsored by a student organization and they have to get an approval from the University and the public safety side of it,” Kang said. “The pre-planning is key.”