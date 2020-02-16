Tuition will remain at 2012 prices through the 2021-22 academic school year, Purdue President Mitch Daniels announced at an event in Florida on Saturday, according to a Purdue press release.
Daniels also announced that the University will provide a 3% "salary merit pool for West Lafayette employees" for the fiscal year beginning on July 1, as part of Purdue's strategy of investing in people and priority initiatives. The pool will provide for raises based on merit, according to Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty.
The University said it has made affordability and accessibility top priorities as student-loan debt in the United States has grown to $1.56 trillion.
The tuition freeze will have provided flat rates for seven graduating classes as of the 2021-22 academic year. The release says if Purdue had increased its rates at the same rate as comparable universities, Boilermaker families would have spent $600 million more over the last seven years. It calculated that a graduating in-state student has saved over $12,000, while an out-of-state student has saved over $31,000.
The number of Purdue graduates who left the University debt-free in 2018-19 was 59% compared to 43% nationally, according to the release.
Room-and-board rates haven't seen any increases either, and were actually reduced in 2013 and 2014, bringing the total cost of room and board down to cheaper rates than they were in 2012.
Purdue has seen 2,200 more Hoosier residents offered enrollment in 2019 than it did before the tuition freeze.