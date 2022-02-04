The Purdue Research Foundation wants to take Google to trial over an alleged patent infringement.
PRF’s attorney Mark Siegmund filed a lawsuit on Tuesday claiming the infringement in question is Google’s Android Studio software, the official development environment for Android apps, and Android Link, an accompanying software package.
Purdue professors Y. Charlie Hu, Samuel Midkiff and then-doctorate students Abhilash Jindal and Abhinav Pathak developed a method to detect “power bugs,” which are programming errors that cause smartphones to use unnecessary amounts of energy.
Smartphones’ varied purposes, numerous components and portable nature necessitate large amounts of energy in comparison to typical computers. As such, battery life is an important concern for developers creating new applications. Enabling the detection of power bugs in code prevents errors from draining smartphone battery life and limiting device usage.
The inventors publicly disclosed their invention at the 10th International Conference on Mobile Systems, Applications and Services on June 25, 2012 and patented their work on August 13, 2019.
One Google engineer was aware of the 2012 conference and posted an article discussing Hu’s work to a developer forum before the presentation, the lawsuit alleges. The engineer brought the presentation “to the attention of other developers involved with Android Studio and Android Lint,” on June 13, 2012.
Another engineer attempted to start solving some of the problems outlined in the article using Android Lint two days later. Several months after Hu’s conference presentation, the engineer added the technology to the Android Lint codebase, the lawsuit alleges. However, it said, the code “contains an infringing implementation” of the patented invention.
Midkiff declined to comment, saying he wants to avoid making statements that might be later used in court.
Hu, the Purdue Research Foundation and a Google media representative did not respond to Exponent calls as of Friday evening.