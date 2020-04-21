In an email sent to Boilermakers Tuesday afternoon, Purdue President Mitch Daniels listed several measures that may be taken in the fall to protect the health of the Purdue community.
With around 20% of Purdue's population made up of people 35 or older, many of whom may have a higher risk of serious complications from COVID-19, Daniels said new polices will be considered to minimize contact between this group and the remaining 80%, individuals under 35 who part of a lower-risk group.
These measures could include allowing or requiring more vulnerable individuals to work remotely, spreading out classes across days and times to reduce class size and testing students and staff before they arrive in August.
"Closing down our entire society, including our university, was a correct and necessary step," Daniels said in the email. "It has had invaluable results. But like any action so drastic, it has come at extraordinary costs, as much human as economic, and at some point, clearly before next fall, those will begin to vastly outweigh the benefits of its continuance."
He noted that the University has promoted increasing the density of its population and bringing people closer together in recent years, through on-campus living, learning communities and larger incoming classes. Taking steps like making the campus more walkable, Daniels said, has clear merits.
"Now, sadly and ironically, the very density we have consciously fostered is, at least for the moment, our enemy," he said. "Distance between people, that is, less density, is now the overriding societal imperative. It could be argued that a college campus will be among the most difficult places to reopen for previously regular activities.
"But in other respects, a place like Purdue may be in better position to resume its mission."
While Daniels said no vaccine can be counted on before 2021 and the process of natural immunization has been slowed by the shutdown, Purdue intends to open in the fall.
"It is unclear what course other schools will choose," he said, "but Purdue will employ every measure we can adopt or devise to manage this challenge with maximum safety for every member of the Boilermaker family, while proceeding with the noble and essential mission for which our institution stands."