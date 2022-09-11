Volleyball’s hopes of remaining undefeated were swept away after No. 4 Louisville handled the Boilermakers in three sets in the opening game of the Louisville Classic Friday.
Head coach Dave Shondell said he thought the team played well all weekend aside from three short spans against the Cardinals, which cost the team each of the three sets.
The Boilers bounced back the next day, outing Xavier in 3 quick sets with the help of an overwhelming offense.
Louisville’s rotations featured a balanced offense, with multiple starters boasting high kills per set and deadly hitting percentages. At the top of the stats column is outside hitter Anna DeBeer, who averaged more than three kills per set, finding more than one place on the floor to contribute.
DeBeer led with 10 kills against the Boilermakers and had 3 aces out of 11 serves in the first set.
“In the first game, when (DeBeer) was back serving in that rotation, she ate us alive, and that’s when they went on a pretty good run,” Shondell said. “Then in the second (set), it was an 18-17 game, and we gave five plays in a row right to (Louisville), and that was a separator in that 25-20 game.”
The team found itself ahead in the third set with plenty of breathing room at game point, 24-18. The Cardinals then scored 9 of the next 10 points to come all the way back and win the set and match.
“We had a big lead and then just lost confidence,” Shondell said, “and we did all the things a team can’t do if they want to win close matches.”
Although marred by Friday night’s result, the weekend included a number of positive takeaways, including Saturday’s sweep over Xavier, which featured a rekindled offense with freshman outside hitter Eva Hudson and sophomore middle blocker Raven Colvin at the helm.
Shondell said he thought all the “players whose names started with a vowel” played a very high level for the team that weekend.
“Eva (Hudson) of course, her numbers were off the charts,” Shondell said. “(Xavier) just was not physical enough to match up with her and it’s great to have a player that you can lean on when you need to.”
Sophomore defensive specialist Ali Hornung had the second most digs for the team that weekend with 19, just behind senior libero Maddie Schermerhorn.
“I thought all weekend ... Hornung was really really good,” Shondell said. “She’s just given us such an amazing presence back there from the service end, and defensively passing it’s been a lot of fun (to watch).”
Senior defensive specialist Ava Torrance gave the team a much needed push at the serving line in the first set of the Xavier match, when Purdue was down 2 points. Her six-serve run resulted in a 21-17 Boilermaker lead that proved to be all the team needed.
“I thought (Torrance) turned this match around the first (set) with that serving run she had,” Shondell said. “It was a real treat to see somebody who has waited and waited her time to go out and make it happen the way that she has.”
The last of the ‘vowel’ players is redshirt freshman Emily Rastovski, who made her first appearance as a Boilermaker Saturday. Rastovski ended with four kills, one block and “looked like she had been out there all her life,” Shondell said.
Last weekend marked the second year in a row Purdue, Louisville, Xavier and Lipscomb played together in a two-day nonconference tournament. The results were eerily similar: Louisville swept Purdue on Friday, then the Boilers bounced back and 3-0 the unranked team the next day.