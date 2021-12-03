It used to be free to park at the Purdue Student Health Services Center. Now, there’s a 50% chance that’s true.
PUSH had historically paid for the 20 parking spots in the lot behind their building to ensure parking for students, PUSH Director Gail Walenga said in an email. The center was asked to make budget cuts this year, so it opted to let 10 of the spots go, as fewer students have been using the lot.
The Purdue Parking Office put $1 per hour parking meters in the 10 spots PUSH gave up. All parking spots on campus belong to the Parking Office, but different Purdue entities, like individual departments or the Cordova Recreational Sports Center, can apply to buy spots for $1,000 each per year if they prove a business need, said Keene Red Elk, director of logistics of parking, transportation and distribution.
Visitors’ odds of finding a free spot are diminished now that some students abuse the free spots by staying there all day or overnight.
“Unfortunately, there are other people who take advantage of the PUSH spots,” she said, “and while we try to monitor the spots, there are times when the only ones available are the spots that require payment.”
The Parking Office enforces both the metered and free spots, Red Elk said.