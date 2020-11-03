Isidore Julien was working from his home in West Lafayette and expecting a normal monthly check-in meeting over Zoom with his supervisor when he was suddenly removed from his position.
“Naturally I was shocked,” he said.
Julien, the former K-12 Outreach Coordinator for the biology department, was “RIFed” — the past tense of a ‘reduction in force’ — on Aug. 5, with his last day being Sept. 4. He has been the only outreach coordinator for the department since the program began in 1990.
Ximena Bernal, an associate professor in the Department of Biological Sciences, said several faculty members and graduate students asked the Dean of the College of Science and the head of the biology department why Julien was let go, but to no avail.
“We just kept getting these political and shallow responses,” she said.
Bernal, who was the head of the Inclusion, Diversity and Equity Committee for the biology department, stepped down as the head in mid-September due to the college’s response to Julien’s situation. She was also awarded a grant to “foster a climate of inclusion,” according to a Purdue press release, which she declined.
“The college is just giving us all of this talk about ‘appreciate diversity,’ ‘we’re supportive,’ blah, blah, blah, and then they RIF the only Black man,” Bernal said.
“I think that what the college and biology are trying to do is just put it under the rock,” she said. “I think that this maintains the status quo and that’s why Purdue is such a difficult place for (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) people.”
Bernal said that since his departure from the department in September, Julien has not yet been replaced.
As a result of being RIFed, Julien has had to put his house up for sale. He said he interviewed for another job at Purdue, but said he was not chosen for the position.
“I have to relocate,” he said. “So it has disrupted my life a bit, but that comes with the territory.”
Julien said he was given no reasoning for why he was fired, aside from that “the College of Science outreach team was being reorganized to head in a different direction.”
As far as Julien knows, his former team has not yet taken such a “new direction,” and though he said the team has the right to go make this choice, he would have liked more of an explanation.
Julien said he’s concerned people will begin to speculate because he can’t inform them why he was let go.
“Put yourself in my situation,” he said, “and the powers that be are telling you, well I can’t tell you ... exactly why we RIFed him, because we have to protect him — that’s news to me.”
“Next thing you know you could begin to speculate,” he added. “If I begin to speculate about you, isn’t your reputation at stake?”
When other faculty in the department requested further information on Julien’s departure, they said they were shut down.
“They have said that it’s for confidentiality issues and to protect Isidore,” Bernal said. “Isidore has been tremendously frustrated … he doesn’t even know exactly why he was RIFed.”
Patrick Wolfe, Dean of the College of Science, declined to comment, saying it is University policy to keep personnel matters confidential.
“(It) makes you think that he did something terrible,” Bernal said of the University’s confidentiality.
Venetria Patton, head of the School of Interdisciplinary Studies, said the Black Caucus requested data on the number of any furloughed or laid off staff and any RIFs since March 1. As of Oct. 19, she said this data had not yet been received.
The caucus requested the data “out of an abundance of caution” to make sure that faculty and staff of color weren’t being disparately affected by the pandemic, Patton said, though the caucus regularly makes requests regarding the number of Black students and faculty on campus.
Julien himself was reluctant to attribute his RIF to his race, adding he was also hesitant to place blame on anyone without knowing the exact reasoning.
“I’m not saying this to say that my demise was because of race, I don’t know,” he said. “I don’t think it is.”
As the outreach coordinator, Julien worked with both local and statewide schools, such as institutes in Gary, Indiana, and Indianapolis. Julien developed several programs geared toward working with underserved communities in areas like Gary, according to Bernal.
“I enjoyed my job because what we were doing, we were encouraging high school students, K-12 students to study the STEM area,” he said. “We are looking at all students, but we had such an emphasis on the minority student population.”
Since Julien is in “layoff status,” he said the University offers him interviews for jobs he is qualified for. But the pandemic has put a hold on a lot of new hiring, he noted.
Despite his situation, Julien said he was thankful for all the faculty who reached out to him to express their concern.
“What it did for me was let me know how much I was appreciated,” he said, “and I really and truly appreciated that.”
Though he said he didn’t want to malign the University, given his 30-year career at Purdue, Julien reflected on the end of his career with a reference to Shakespeare.
“The way that I have to leave Purdue,” he said, “it was perhaps the unkindest cut of all.”