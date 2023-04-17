At a University Senate meeting on Monday, Purdue Student Government President Andrew Jensen and Purdue Graduate Student President Alex Seto presented a resolution calling for changes in wording to the false allegations statements policy in Purdue’s current Title IX policy.
“It is important to balance the need for a false allegation policy and the perpetuation of underreporting of sexual harassment and sexual violence due to fear of reprisal,” said PSG President Pro-Tempore Lillian Ferguson.
The proposed policy would amend the false allegations and statement of evidence policy Purdue currently has in both their Title IX and anti-harassment policies to mirror those found at the University of Minnesota.
The primary changes to the policy would entail rewording it to prioritize the survivor's interests, highlighting the importance of acting in good faith and including a statement that ensures individuals will not face any backlash for expressing a belief that their statement is reasonably accurate.
In addition, Ferguson requested university administration collaborates with PSG and PGSG to create a just process for handling false accusations.
Jensen emphasized this modification does not alter any policies but merely provides greater clarity to the existing policies, enabling students to comprehend them more effectively.
The Senate voted to accept the proposed alteration.
Purdue President Mung Chiang Remarks
Chiang also mentioned that in their Friday meeting, the Board of Trustees supported the proposal for the construction of 1,000 new beds for undergraduate student housing.
The construction is expected to occur within the next two years and may also encompass 800 more beds pending approval later this year.
Chiang said these figures would not only cater to the rising demand for undergraduate housing due to an increase in student population over the past few years but would also surpass it.
Bus Service
During his address, Provost Patrick J. Wolfe discussed the possibility of a bus service driving back and forth from Purdue to Indianapolis.
“We are in the early stages of planning (a bus service) for Purdue to Indianapolis,” Wolfe said. “A shuttle service is definitely something that is being considered.”