Today marks the beginning of Purdue Student Government's Mental Health Action Week, an initiative with events and seminars to support student's health and well-being.
Events will be both virtual and in-person, according to an email sent to students on Monday.
PSG also announced in the email a new service called "Listeners on Call," which links callers to people who can listen to what's on their mind.
"Students choose to connect with a Listener based on what’s on their mind, such as college stress, social isolation or relationship issues, among many other topics," the email reads. "You can also specify who you’d like to speak with using filters like age, race, or gender."
PSG is offering 125 free calls for students this week, after which the service will cost $.50 per minute.
PSG President Assata Gilmore previously discussed the need for a fall "reading day" or a day off from classes, giving students a break from the long stretch of continuous classes caused by omitting fall break and the typical three-day Labor Day weekend.
“If COVID has taught us anything,” she said in a previous Exponent interview, “it’s that prioritizing the health and well-being of our students, whether that be physically or mentally, is imperative for the success of the semester.”