One of the biggest parts of college football returned in full force last weekend.
After two years of anticipation, 53,656 fans flocked to the stands of Ross-Ade Stadium. The student section was almost completely full one hour before the game started, and fans could be seen lining up and pushing their way in until the game’s very first snap.
They almost set a record for the highest-attended home opener in 16 years, from Hammer and Rails manager Travis Miller said in a tweet. In 2005, 64,757 fans came to watch then-sophomore linebacker Cliff Avril and 11 other eventual NFL players take on the Akron Zips, 7,521 spots over Ross-Ade’s listed capacity.
Police officers showed up to clear parts of the student section due to overcrowding, according to several student sources.
“I’ve been looking forward to coming back for a few weeks,” 39-year-old Chicago teacher Tim O’Connor said. “Seeing the student section this packed was really exciting for an old guy like me.”
O’Connor said night games always felt more exciting than day games, especially when paired with an electric crowd, misty weather and the newly-installed video board.
TJ McWilliams, a sophomore wide receiver from North Central High School, said having a hyped-up crowd brings a different element to the game of football. Watching with a crowd of people, he said, can bring a wide variety of energy and excitement to a game.
“It’s a great experience,” he said. “I love the culture and everything about it.”
Barb Kreul, mother of freshman linebacker Ben Kreul, said Purdue athletics has been connecting well with its fans despite the circumstances brought about by COVID-19. Winning, she said, is the only thing that would improve her game day experience.
O’Connor said he would like Purdue Athletics to bring back “Jumboheroes,” a series of Purdue football trading cards that were discontinued in 2004, while updating the “Shout” chant video to appeal to a younger audience. He also wanted to see more highlights of older players before and during games, mainly Mike Alstott, Leroy Keyes and Rosevelt “Rosie” Colvin.
Purdue’s 2021 home openers featured near-sellout crowds for three sports. Purdue soccer played in front of a record crowd at Folk Field, pulling in 2,125 fans with the promise of free admission and pizza.