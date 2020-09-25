Chants of “Black Lives Matter” rang out — this time, accompanied by the sound of wheels rolling over the con.
As an assortment of people on bikes, skateboards and rollerblades circled around the Engineering Fountain, a group of about 50 walked on foot right up to Hovde Hall as part of the "Tour de Racism" — an event organized by the Justice Alliance for Momentum.
Though Purdue President Mitch Daniels was invited to speak, he did not show up.
"Part of me was like 'Maybe he’ll come out,'" said Brian Robinson, a junior in the Polytechnic Institute. "He didn’t.”
Standing on the steps of Hovde Hall, Robinson proceeded to reference past actions from Daniels, including a response from him in 2015 regarding protests at the University of Missouri in which he said “Purdue has a proud contrast to the environments that appear and prevail at places like Missouri and Yale,” according to Robinson.
“Well, Mitch,” Robinson said. “I think you spoke too soon.”
He also referred to the more recent incident in which Daniels referred to an African American scholar as “a rare creature.”
“We don’t want your apology, we demand change,” Robinson said.
The protest started with a moment of silence for the verdict in Breonna Taylor’s case, then split into two groups: one riding bicycles or other modes of transportation and the other walking.
Both groups made various stops around campus describing racist incidents on campus.
In front of Lilly Hall of Life Sciences, Vanessa Longe, a junior in the College of Science and Health and Human Sciences, described an incident of a faculty member still at Purdue who posted an image of herself in blackface to social media in 2016.
“Y’all thought this was gonna be a history lesson,” Robinson said. “Purdue makes you think that racism was in the past. This is still going on. Because according to Purdue’s Diversity and Inclusion recommendations, it’s totally ok for someone on their staff to post a blackface picture and come to work the next day.”
Longe also talked about an example of racism on campus at the Diversity Tree, as Robinson stood on the plaque recently installed in front of the tree. The plaque currently references the tree’s history but calls it the "Class of 1950 Tree," and is also known as the "Diversity Tree."
“We’re standing on the plaque to disrespect it,” said Noah Smith, a member of the National Pan-Hellenic Council and Phi Beta Sigma.
Longe went on to describe three instances where the Diversity Tree and other places on campus have been vandalized with racial slurs.
“I’m tired of coming here and seeing this tree defiled every other year,” Robinson said. “I’m tired of seeing the n-word at some random new location every other year. I’m tired of having to come out here and protest my rights every other year.”
Despite the repeated protests, there was some concern over whether or not the protesters would be able to gather. The last protest was almost shut down due to restrictions of gatherings of more than 50 people, Robinson said, and because Justice Alliance for Momentum, the organization who organized the protest, isn’t officially registered with Purdue.
"The day of the protest and that morning they sent us a letter saying you’re not allowed to do this," he said, "because you did not register as a student (organization), fill out this sheet or we will shut you down."
Since JAM isn’t an official Purdue organization, the Feminist Action Coalition for Today filled out the paperwork, and Robinson said this protest was, in Purdue’s eyes, a FACT event.
Robinson also said JAM has already accomplished what the Purdue Equity Task Force — a team Purdue created to review and take action regarding diversity and inclusion on campus — intends to do.
“Their main aim and goal is to do everything that we’ve already done, which is make a list of demands, action steps, things that can be implemented quickly,” he said. “So that’s why, despite that, we still be out here.”