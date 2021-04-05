The Purdue Memorial Union is a shadow of its former self, absent of students trailing through the basement to stop for food or attending large events in its banquet halls. But the University and the company doing renovations hope that by next spring, the century-old building will be modernized and “Instagrammable” without losing its distinct architectural features.
Five additions have been made to the PMU since it opened Nov. 26, 1929. Reif said the ongoing ground floor renovations, which will cost $47.3 million, according to Purdue’s Physical Facilities website, should be completed Spring 2022. Aramark Corp. will also have new restaurants in the basement finished by that time.
Reif said the new Union renovations will maintain the building’s distinct architectural style, which includes features such as the stained-glass windows, arches and wainscoting, which is paneling on the lower part of a wall.
“(We’re) trying to make sure everything has historical significance to it,” he said. “It will be a return to the historical concepts with modern amenities.”
Aramark’s initial proposal to Purdue details plans of a renovated Union basement that still retains much of the structure’s — and Purdue’s — “past and future.”
The proposal states that the Union is “sorely in need of natural light,” which Aramark plans to fix by reorganizing the basement’s dining areas and installing larger windows and skylights.
“With a relocated service core, there will be a sharp increase in light, space, and variety of seating—from communal tables to oversized lounge chairs that suit hangouts and meals alike,” the proposal states, later saying the area will be given an “Instagrammable aesthetic.”
“Once dark, congested, and a bit of a maze, the PMU becomes open, bright, and innovative—well crafted and sustainable to weather the years ahead while carrying a weighty legacy forward.”
Although the basement of the PMU sits gutted awaiting renovations, much of the original architecture stands.
On sunny days, a kaleidoscope of colors shines on one wall of the Union from light filtered through a stained-glass window depicting Purdue students holding a train, a bridge, a tractor and a tulip.
The window, above the staircase heading to the second floor near the building’s southwest entrance, was built in 1940 during World War II on the weekend of a graduation ceremony held in June of that year.
On the top of that window reads a quote written by religious scholar Abbot Suger: “Our poor spirit is so weak that it is only through the use of materials that it can rise to the truth.”
Though she has some speculation about the quote, Purdue archivist Adriana Harmeyer said she isn’t completely sure of the proverb’s meaning.
“I don’t have any documentation about why that quote specifically was chosen,” she said, “but it seems to embody the land-grant spirit.”
Purdue was one of the many public universities throughout the nation established as part of the Morrill Land Grant Act, signed by former President Abraham Lincoln in 1862.
The act “turned public lands over to any state that agreed to use the land sale proceeds to maintain a college teaching agriculture and the ‘mechanic arts.’” The Indiana General Assembly voted in 1865 to participate in the plan, and by 1869 had chosen the Lafayette area as the location for the institution.
The money for the window was provided by Alice Stuart, who was married to the chair of the board of trustees at the time, Charles Stuart. Charles Stuart worked directly under James Smart, who served as the fourth president of Purdue from 1896 to 1900.
The window, dedicated to Smart, may very well be one of the larger ones in Indiana, PMU director Zane Reif said.
“My understanding is it is supposed to be one of the largest non-religious stained glass windows in the state of Indiana,” he said.
The window also shows four figures meant to represent Mother Earth, Sister Water, Brother Fire and Brother Wind, according to a 2016 Purdue News press release.
Though the history of the Union is well documented on its website, the motivation for much of the architecture seems to have been lost.
“I’ve never really seen anything that explains the design that went into the window, but I think it just contributes to that quote about the use of materials to build things,” Harmeyer said. “I mean that’s my own sense of what it’s about: building and making the world better and showing progress.”