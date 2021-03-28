Beginning April 10, Purdue will begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations to students, said Dr. Gregory Loomis, an associate professor of neurosurgery at the IU School of Medicine in West Lafayette.
Students will be able to receive vaccinations in the Cordova Recreational Sports Center, Loomis told The Exponent Sunday night. They can register to receive the vaccine using SignUpGenius, Loomis said.
By April 10, Purdue will likely have "enough vaccines to start mass-inoculating the campus,” Loomis said.
Loomis is not a member of the Protect Purdue Implementation Team, but told The Exponent that a top University health official confirmed the information with him. An official announcement is expected this week.
A Purdue spokesperson said he could not confirm the accuracy of this information.
"We are still waiting on some details from the state," Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty said. "Correct information will come through the official Protect Purdue channels when ready, perhaps as early as the next few days."
Loomis said that he, along with seven Purdue nursing professors, will train nearly 270 athletic training and veterinary medicine students later this week to give vaccinations.
Around 70 students in athletic training, a major in the College of Health and Human Sciences, will be taught in Lambert Fieldhouse how to administer the vaccine, Loomis said. Training for around 200 students in the College of Veterinary Medicine will take place later in the week.
The students will vaccinate members of campus seven days a week, while supplies last.
Under normal circumstances, these students would not be allowed to administer vaccines to humans, Loomis said. But Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has given special permission as long as a physician is involved in their training.
Eric Barker, the dean of the College of Pharmacy, told The Exponent that up to the end of the semester, Purdue aims to vaccinate "as many people before we leave as we possibly can." Students leaving campus first will be prioritized for initial doses, he said, while those who stay around for the summer will get doses later.
The University aims to vaccinate any student who wants a shot by June 1, Barker said.
Holcomb announced last week that any Hoosier 16 and older will be eligible to sign up for vaccinations on March 31.