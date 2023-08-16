Purdue President Mung Chiang said enrollment numbers are projected to reach a “plateau” and housing availability will eventually surpass enrollment during a media panel Wednesday.
He also addressed student mental health, plans to add a commercial terminal to the Purdue Airport, the LEAP Lebanon Innovation District, crowd management procedures, the Supreme Court’s affirmative action decision, the use of nuclear energy at Purdue and the class he is teaching this semester.
Housing
With the recent approval of the Hillenbrand Residence Hall South and McCormick Road and Third Street projects, housing availability for undergraduate students will increase by 35% compared to 2013. These projects will provide almost 2,000 additional beds.
“The undergrad enrollment growth would project, by then, will not be growing past that point,” Chiang said. “In other words, housing availability will surpass enrollment increase.”
Until construction is completed, Purdue is still searching to add capacity through various means, including master leasing.
“I wish buildings could be built overnight,” Chiang said. “This month, compared to this time last year, we have added another 5%, about 700 beds, in order to provide as much availability during this transition time as possible.”
In 2023, there was $1.3 billion physical facility projects either recently completed, ongoing or recently approved, Chiang said.
“It is hard to find another place where you are freezing tuition and investing $1.3 billion cash to build 23 new facilities,” he said. “That is a great demonstration of the investment made by this university.”
Mental health
Chiang said Purdue is also increasing staffing and funding for its Counseling and Psychological Services in order to provide psychological support to students. This includes elevating salaries in order to keep the current staff.
“No student who seeks psychological support will ever have to wait for the first or return appointments,” he said.
Purdue Airport
During its August meeting, the board of trustees approved the construction of an $11.8 million terminal built to the west of the existing terminal in the Purdue airport.
“We are delighted that we have the outstanding support of the community and the state to build a new terminal,” Chiang said. “It's not gonna be a fancy terminal, but it will be a functional terminal.”
The president’s hope is that, with commercial flights coming back to Purdue with this terminal, students will choose to fly from Purdue instead of other, further airports in the state.
Water pipeline
The Indiana Economic Development Corp. proposed using the Wabash River as part of the LEAP semiconductor facility project in Lebanon, Indiana.
Asked if he had any concerns about the project and the effects on West Lafayette, Chiang said there were two things to keep in mind.
"One, let's find out how much water there is," he said. "Two, let's work together. State IEDC, multiple counties, multiple cities, communities, mayors, everybody has to work together to identify win-win solutions."
Purdue faculty experts in measuring water and understanding the flow of water can form their own opinions on this project, but Chiang said Purdue as an institution cannot be a "third-party reviewer."
Crowd management
After a major crowd formed outside Mackey Arena in February to receive men’s basketball season tickets, with some injured in the process, Chiang tweeted at the time that crowd management training will be updated for all units and ticketing third parties.
Chiang said the solution was "engineered" by students and will use an electronic screening system that “respects fan enthusiasm levels, but avoids the need for such physical possibilities altogether.”
“We always listen, and always strive towards improving upon our own procedures,” Chiang said.
Affirmative action
After the Supreme Court ruled against universities considering race in the admission process in June, it was unclear what Purdue would do. Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty said after the ruling, “Purdue will follow the law.”
“To our understanding that for a while now Purdue University's admissions has not been race based,” Chiang said Wednesday, “and that's before this Supreme Court decision.”
He said Purdue is proud of creating an environment for students from all backgrounds.
“We're proud of creating more space, talking about enrollment growth and providing Purdue education for more students,” he said.
Nuclear energy
Chiang said he is planning on continuing a collaborative study with Duke Energy about sustainable and nuclear energy.
"A sustainable future including energy sustainability, is very important," he said, "and one cannot be serious about that without paying serious attention to nuclear energy's innovation."
Asked if he would continue to implement nuclear energy at the university, he said other industries are showing interest as well.
"We continue to pursue our joint study and that is a centerpiece in how Purdue thinks about our sustainable future plans," he said.
Principles of networks
This fall, the president will be teaching an honors class alongside Christopher Brinton, Assistant Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering. Their class is HONR 3990, Principles of Networks.
Although it is a class through the John Martinson Honors College, Chiang said students don’t have to be honors students.
“It is meant to be taken by non-STEM students,” he said.
The class takes place on Tuesdays at 3 p.m.
“Oh that reminds me, I have to prepare lecture slides,” Chiang said as he was leaving. “Hopefully if I see this in the paper tomorrow, it will remind me to make them.”