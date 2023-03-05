Over the last decade, high-rises have begun to tower over the West Lafayette skyline.
The multi-story residential buildings were intended to be a solution to the rapid demand for housing in the West Lafayette area.
But due to demand from Purdue’s increasing enrollment rates, David Sanders, a West Lafayette City Councilor, said the increase in high-rises has not significantly lowered the price of the housing market.
Last June, the city council approved a seven-story apartment building named “Verve” next to Rise and The Hub, according to previous Exponent reporting. The council also approved rezoning changes to allow a five-story apartment in the southeast corner of Pierce and West Wood streets.
The Hub was built in 2017, with Rise gaining approval for construction the same year, The Exponent previously reported.
The average cost for a one-bedroom apartment in West Lafayette is approximately $900, according to the Purdue off-campus housing’s website. Two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments tend to be lower in price.
Erin Easter, the director of development in West Lafayette, said one of the reasons for continued high prices is an increasing demand for housing and current low supply of residential spaces.
“We have limited housing and our building has not kept up with demand,” she said. “This is why we’re seeing prices kind of out of sync with what we would expect in a campus in a community of our size.”
The undergraduate student body population is about the same number as all the available beds anywhere in West Lafayette that are available to students, Easter said.
Enrollment at Purdue exceeded 50,000 in 2022, according to the Purdue office of admissions’ website. With almost 38,000 undergraduate students and over 12,000 graduate students, 2022 marks the university’s eighth record year of enrollment in a row.
Over the last five years the West Lafayette area has experienced a 1.28% average residential vacancy rate, according to the Tippecanoe County student rental report and survey, created by the Area Plan Commission. In the 2021-2022 academic year, no vacancies were reported in the C-permit area, which covers the region around campus.
The West Lafayette City Council called on Purdue to recognize its housing crisis in its February meeting, The Exponent previously reported.
Despite the consistent construction of apartments, Purdue’s classes are getting bigger and bigger, councilman James Blanco said in the meeting.
The rental report includes units off-campus with low vacancy.
Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty said Purdue’s legal counsel sent over a fact sheet to the city attorney, so the council members are “well-updated with facts.”
The fact sheet highlighted enrollment numbers, graduation rates, tuition and financial aid.
“The past decade has witnessed unprecedented demand for a Purdue education, with growth in demand outpacing enrollment growth by a factor of nearly four,” the document reads. “Undergraduate applications increased by 119% from 2013 through 2022, and enrollment grew by 31%.”
Sanders said the city cannot control the increase in demand and the issue comes down to Purdue’s rising student population.
“You can’t build fast enough to do this,” he said. “And when you try to build fast, you generally build poorly. You don’t plan adequately for all the consequences.”
Ryan O’Gara, the assistant director for the Area Plan Commission, said Purdue has seen an “unprecedented growth over the last five years.”
“It’s easy to increase enrollment,” he said, “but it takes time for projects.”
The rising student population is due to Purdue’s tuition freeze, O’Gara said, to which Sanders agreed.
“This problem of insufficient housing is the result of the Purdue administration’s and the board of trustees’ decision to massively increase the student population,” Sanders said. “That’s the solution to the problem that needs to stop.”
O’Gara said if enrollment continues to increase in this manner, even if construction goes into high gear mode, “it would be hard to catch up.”
Sanders said the university has not given the city its future plans.
“We’ve been given rough numbers in the past, and they keep on exceeding those rough numbers,” Sanders said.
President Mung Chiang announced on Jan. 8 that Provost Patrick Wolfe and Chief Financial Officer Chris Ruhl would lead an action council on student housing and wellbeing.
Doty said Purdue would share more information regarding this council when he had further updates.
The board of trustees approved the purchase of Aspire apartments in the Discovery Park District, Doty said in an email. This property includes 831 beds in one-, two- and four-bedroom apartments.
“Additional initiatives are expected to be announced this Spring so that more undergraduate and graduate students who choose to live in university housing can do so,” he said.
Purdue’s off-campus housing office consults with students to understand their needs and provide them with enough information so they can sign a lease with a landlord who treats tenants well and offers quality accommodations, said Ashley Darnell, the assistant director of off-campus housing services.
“We educate students on rental market trends,” Darnell said. “What a student considers cheap or affordable may not be what the market dictates. We give them ranges of what apartment prices may be based on their search criteria.”
Sanders said he has advocated for having units reserved for lower income to make it more affordable.
“In many jurisdictions around the country, when there is a building project, they reserve a certain amount of the new units for lower income individuals,” he said. “That’s built into projects and I think that we should be doing that at West Lafayette as well.”