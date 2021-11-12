As winter rolls around, the change in season can cause a type of depression and change in mood known as seasonal affective disorder, a Purdue News release said.
SAD is defined as “depression associated with late autumn and winter and thought to be caused by a lack of light.” In addition to the cold temperatures, dark days and bad weather associated with winter, the holidays can increase stress and feelings of depression, the release said.
According to the American Psychiatric Association, about 5% of adults in the U.S. experience SAD, and it typically lasts about 40% of the year. The association also reports that January and February tend to be the most difficult months for individuals with SAD.
Being aware of any new or increased symptoms of depression is important, the release said, and Melissa Covarrubias, behavioral health counselor at the Center for Healthy Living, gave some typical symptoms of SAD in the release, including:
- Change in sleep.
- Increased feelings of guilt or worry.
- Increased susceptibility to illness (significant increase in getting sick with colds or flu).
- Lack of concentration; inability to focus.
- Loss of interest in things that used to be enjoyed.
- Overall lack of energy; tiredness; sluggishness.
- Weight gain.
Covarrubias shared some tips for combating such feelings in the release:
- Always make sure that you have access to a window to feel some of the natural light. On the especially gloomy days, it can be helpful to purchase a sun lamp to help mimic the sunshine you may be missing.
- Limit TV time and to create a productive routine of exercising, eating healthy and drinking enough water. If it’s too cold outside or you don’t feel motivated to go to the gym, you can access multiple different types of workout routines through your streaming services or on YouTube.
- Changing up your routine during these months can also be beneficial and helpful to deter some of the symptoms you are experiencing from SAD.
Other resources listed for faculty, staff and students include visiting the mental health resources webpage on the human resources page for faculty and staff, the office of the dean of students and counseling and psychological services for students.