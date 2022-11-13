The 2022 Purdue University Dance Marathon raised $665,182.23 for the Riley Hospital for Children, the lowest amount raised in the past eight years.
With a couple of hours left in the 18-hour event, Jason Zuñiga wiped tears from his eyes as he walked across the stage and hugged the members of the PUDM alumni executive board.
The Riley relations executive was presented with the Ryan White Spirit of Dance Marathon Award, given to members who represent what PUDM is all about.
The heartwarming mood continued as a video about Emily Newcomb’s Riley story was played. Emily’s dad, Gary, said her medical problems started when she was only 3 weeks old.
When they visited their pediatrician a few weeks later, they were told to go to the hospital immediately. Emily was transported to the Riley Hospital for Children the next day.
The Newcomb family has spent the last nine years navigating various medical issues and learning hospital lingo. Emily had a liver tumor that later developed into hydrocephalus, epilepsy and other kidney problems.
“It truly is a day for the kids,” Gary said on stage after the video finished. He thanked everyone for spending time at PUDM to raise money and awareness.
Emily’s mom, Amy, also said she was grateful for the dance marathon.
“It’s a day of joy for everybody,” she said.
Emily waved at the crowd with a huge smile on her face. She said “thank you” into the microphone and was met with cheers from the audience.
About 7:15 a.m., PUDM members took the stage to present a few membership awards. The crowd hollered for each recipient as their names were called.
The Chair of the Year award was given to Evan Holland. Jessica Morris was named the Participant of the Year.
Laura Claussen was named Captain of the Year. The Committee Member of the Year award was given to Collin McClain. The room erupted in applause yet again.
The Molly Wagner Courage Award was given to Lauren Grumbacher. She accepted the award and gave a big hug to Natalie Hammond, the PUDM member who announced it.
About 8 a.m., the Riley Kid talent show started. The crowd roared as kids sang popular songs from “Encanto” and “Toy Story.”
Addyson Woolridge, a Riley kid and returning PUDM attendee, sang “A Million Dreams” from “The Greatest Showman.” The audience swayed to the music using their phones as flashlights in the air.
After the talent show concluded, PUDM members returned to the stage to announce the results of a few competitions.
The yellow team won first place in the Color War competition, followed by the green team in second. The top five fundraisers during the event and across the entire year were also announced.
Next, the Boiler Bhangra dance group took the stage and delivered a performance that captivated the audience.
The group's members held props that appeared to be white squares, but when the music started the squares expanded into an intricate crisscross design. The crowd let out a collective gasp.
The Purdue Twirlers followed. Five women traded places across the floor as they tossed batons between each other. The audience roared with approval when one of them juggled three batons at once.
The dance marathon concluded about 10 a.m., when the total amount raised was announced.
The crowd cheered louder than it had all night as PUDM members, Riley kids and their families embraced each other.