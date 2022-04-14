Campus opinions are mixed in the wake of special prosecutor Rodney Cummings releasing his report on and sharing the body camera footage of the Feb. 4 altercation between Purdue police officer Jon Selke and Purdue student Adonis Tuggle.
Cummings, who released his report Monday, said neither Selke nor Tuggle will be charged with a crime and that Selke should be “commended, not vilified.”
Cummings found in the report that there was probable cause to charge Tuggle with “multiple criminal charges” but said he wouldn’t charge him at the request of Selke, Purdue and his then-girlfriend’s mother.
Beth Maidment, a sophomore in the College of Liberal Arts, said it was obvious Selke escalated the situation.
“The way he talked to Adonis and his girlfriend was disgusting,” she said.
Cummings shared footage from Selke’s body camera on Monday, and Purdue released the remaining footage, including dash cam footage and a redacted version of the 911 call, on Wednesday afternoon.
Dash cam footage shows Selke putting handcuffs on Tuggle while Tuggle repeatedly asks him to stop. After trying to put handcuffs on Tuggle’s wrists, Selke puts his arm on Tuggle’s neck and chest, pushing him toward the car. The two begin grabbing each other and grapple until they move out of the frame.
Selke pins Tuggle as Tuggle fights back, as seen on his own body camera, and that continues for at least a minute until another officer appears. In the middle of this struggle, Tuggle’s then-girlfriend begins recording.
The second officer separates Selke and Tuggle and talks to both of them, after which Selke gets off of Tuggle and handcuffs him.
The Exponent received hundreds of comments across multiple social media accounts, some defending Tuggle, others defending Selke, and even more acknowledging wrongs on both sides.
“‘She doesn’t listen to me and you’re racist!’ Good luck with that defense,” one Facebook comment reads.
“While I’ll agree the young man should have listened to the officer, the officer also unnecessarily escalated this,” another reads. “If the officer was calmer and cooler, this might have ended differently.”
“Of course the cop gets away with it,” one Twitter comment reads. “They always do because they are above the law.”
Tario Fuller, a former Purdue running back who was vocal about the issue on Twitter after the initial video of the arrest surfaced, quoted his own tweet from Feb. 10, saying, “So ummm y’all ready to talk about it. I tried to tell y’all there was more to the story.”
Many students declined to comment on the issue in-person, most citing fear of repercussions from both the university and peers. One said she’s “applying to different” schools, so she didn’t want her name attributed to anything that those schools could see.
Ness Mehta, a first-year grad student in counseling and psychology, said race played a definite role in the incident.
“If (Selke) was a person of color, he would have been vilified immediately,” she said, “but because he’s a white man, we get to have a conversation about whether or not bad action deserves consequences.”
The special prosecutor’s report contains details of the original phone call, wherein a bystander called in a report of a domestic disturbance, according to previous Exponent reporting.
In the report, Cummings notes that screaming can be heard in the background of the 911 call. But in the supplied recording released by Purdue, which has portions redacted, no screaming can be heard.
The caller can be heard saying, “The woman’s in the driver’s seat, guy outside of the door screaming really loud. He’s trying to get her out of the car. He’s trying to grab her too. I can’t tell for sure.”
Selke was temporarily reassigned to administrative services after the first body cam video was released. Purdue announced in a statement that he will participate in comprehensive training, with a particular focus on de-escalation protocols.
Some students said that, after both reading Purdue’s statement and watching the footage, they believed Selke was in the right for his actions.
“It sucks that it had to get to that point, but it seemed very obvious to me that Tuggle was not obeying the orders of the police officer,” a senior in the College of Engineering said. “The police officer had to take control of the situation, because the kid was not following the instruction. It sucks that it got out of hand, but it seems that the level it reached was necessary.
“I read the email Purdue sent out, and I am happy with what they have done.”
Tuggle declined to comment, saying in a Monday phone call his civil case is still open. His lawyer didn’t respond to a call for comment.
The night after the prosecutor’s ruling, both the Purdue Bell Tower and the Engineering Fountain were graffitied with red spray paint that read “ACAB” and “pigs” on multiple parts of both Purdue icons.
“ACAB,” meaning “all cops are bastards,” is an acronym and political slogan repopularized among critics of the police during the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests.
Building services and grounds crews were sent to power wash the base of the Bell Tower and the Engineering Fountain Tuesday morning. Caution tape was placed around the Bell Tower, and the slogans were washed away by Tuesday afternoon.
A sophomore in the College of Health and Human Sciences said the people who vandalized the Bell Tower made “everyone look stupid.”
“I don’t know why someone wrote ‘ACAB’ on the Bell Tower,” she said. “That is getting us absolutely nowhere. Take your performative activism elsewhere. Don’t purposely ruin a Purdue landmark. They’re not going to look at that and fire the cop.”
Other students agreed with the sentiment behind the graffiti and said Purdue didn’t take enough action against Selke.
One stood slack-jawed in front of the Bell Tower on Tuesday morning when the graffiti was still fresh.
The junior in the College of Health and Human Sciences said the fact that Selke wasn’t charged was “awful.”
She said she’s disappointed there are still incidents of excessive force after George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police in 2020.
“I think they should (spray paint) the whole Bell Tower.”
Flyers insulting Tuggle popped up around campus Wednesday morning.
The flyer featured a picture of Tuggle with the words: “My name is Adonis Tuggle. I am a liar and a coward who can’t handle the consequences of my actions. I defamed and slandered Officer Selke to hide my embarrassment and didn’t apologize. Don’t let me forget it,” according to previous Exponent reporting.
Several campus entities, including Purdue President Mitch Daniels, the Purdue Black Student Union, Tuggle and Selke, have issued statements in the days since the release of the report.
In a joint statement, Daniels, the board of trustees, Tuggle, Tuggle’s lawyer and Selke acknowledged an agreement on “steps forward to ensure such an incident does not recur on campus.”
In that statement, Selke said he and Tuggle had a private meeting and he issued an apology for the impact of his actions.
“I have privately spoken with Adonis and his mother, Ms. Cornelia Dawson, to express my sincere apologies to them,” the statement reads. “I fully acknowledge how my actions and the images of this event have called into question the safety and belonging of Purdue’s Black community. I am very sorry for that.”
Daniels further outlined in the statement a series of steps the university would take to further commit to ongoing assessment and improvements.
BSU, along with several other Black-student interest groups, issued a statement with a list of demands, most of which stemmed from a town hall hosted on Feb. 10.
The “list of constructive demands” is divided into two main sections: “reformations of the Purdue police department” and “demands to ensure the transparency and support from Purdue administration.”
In addition to other demands, the statement calls for the formation of a Purdue University Judiciary Review Board, comprised of at least 20 student leaders, 15 faculty and staff members, five administration members and a representative from the board of trustees, whose primary responsibility would be to review all inquiries relating to “rape, racial harassment, severe criminal deviance and any discriminatory action.”
Some students agreed that the university was not punitive enough.
“Mitch Daniels, the board of trustees and the Purdue Police Department should hold the officer accountable for what he did, and I feel they do not take enough action in any legal issues that happen on campus,” a sophomore in the College of Agriculture said.
“It’s sad to watch,” a junior in the College of Health and Human Sciences said. “It is these routine incidents that escalate into unnecessary fights that cause hundreds of innocent people to be killed by police. If you watch the video, you can see that the officer does not treat Tuggle like a human being. He is barking out orders.”
Additional reporting contributed by staff reporters Leigh Berry, Pat Vinchur, Taylor Benes and Taylor Pastor.