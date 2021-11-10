Purdue Musical Organizations presented a check of $400 to the Purdue Center for Cancer Research director on Wednesday afternoon, to be matched by the Walther Cancer Foundation.
The money was raised through a “penny war,” said Kris Webster, the administrative assistant lead for PMO. The idea came about three years ago when the volunteering program within PMO began.
A penny war consists of putting pennies in one’s own group’s jar to gain points, said Emily Lowe, a senior in the College of Health and Human Sciences, while putting silver coins and dollar bills in other group’s jars to subtract from their total.
The different ensembles competed against one another, with the Purdue Bells eventually winning — largely by putting so many dollar bills in other jars, despite all of the pennies Heart and Soul, a mixed ensemble of 30 singers, poured into their jar.
Webster said Jerry Alberts, the chief development officer for PCCR, participated in one of the PMO staff meetings and with October being Cancer Research Awareness month, they decided to donate to the PCCR.
“It just made sense for us to affect something here on campus,” Webster said.
Alberts said the center has been working on fighting cancer for over 40 years, continuously developing new drugs and technologies to do so. He said the center has over 120 cancer researchers.
Timothy Ratliff, the director of PCCR, said the donation from PMO “means so much to our center and our scientists.”
Lowe, a member of Heart and Soul, represented the ensemble at the check presentation after having helped raise money from the penny war.
“We are oddly competitive in PMO,” she said, “but I think people were even more interested in participating in it because it was for cancer research, and (cancer) is something that has touched everyone’s family in some way, shape or form.”