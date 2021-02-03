Purdue announced the Patty Jischke Early Care and Education Center will remain open indefinitely to help meet the child-care needs of the Purdue community in a press release Wednesday afternoon, following a petition signed by hundreds of staff members.
“We agree that the closing of this center at this time is not a good idea,” Purdue President Mitch Daniels said in the release. “The concept of taking down and replacing the center arose in the pre-pandemic era and was driven by a well-researched and conceived master plan to create a live, work and play community in our Discovery Park District.
"Like so many things, the pandemic has disrupted those plans," he said. "Since it has not yet proven feasible, practically or economically, to find or build a replacement, the best idea is to keep the current center open.”
Staff members started a petition Sunday after news of the center's closing circulated last week. The petition gained more than a thousand signatures as of Wednesday afternoon.
Daniels said plans for determining need for future of child care for the Purdue community will be revisited once the pandemic is over.
This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.