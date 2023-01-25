In response to a Purdue graduate student survey that found public transportation insufficient on evenings and weekends, the Purdue Graduate Student Government passed a bill that will establish a late-night shuttle service. Josiah Davidson, Senate Chair, said the resolution was the “largest bill” passed in several years.
The bill’s presenters, Somosmita Mitra and Antonia Susnjar, expressed concern that students find themselves “stranded” without transportation while working overtime or visiting downtown Lafayette.
“This would be temporary. This would provide the graduate school with resources on how to do it. For now, we wanted to show a need and fulfill it,” Susjnar said.
The shuttle, which will follow a thirty-minute circular route, will be temporarily provided by a third-party service, such as Reindeer Shuttle or Lafayette Limo.
Both undergraduate and graduate students will be able to use the shuttle, but graduate students will be prioritized.
Emergency Housing Grant
The senate discussed the creation of an Emergency Housing Transition Grant, which would offer relief to students in between leases or without housing. President Alex Seto shared the results of a Purdue graduate student survey, stating 10% of respondents had experienced lease gaps of at least one week during their time at Purdue and 21% had needed to sign leases more than nine months before moving in.
Senators were moved by the discussion and shared their accounts of housing instability. Many stated they had experienced long gaps between homes during which they had to sleep in hotels or couch-surf. Others had been pressured into expensive contracts they could not afford.
“They claim they will increase your rent or they say ‘we cannot guarantee your spot in the same apartment if you do not extend the lease,’” Akshita Kamsali, a senator, said. “You end up with a two year lease when you signed up initially for one year.”
They discussed possible solutions, including providing students with hotel and storage vouchers, or creating a system where students can sign up for short sub-leases.
“Money is very tight in the graduate student role… having that support would help me a lot,” Solita Wilson, a senator, said.
Parking Permits
Additionally, the senate elected to add more C parking permits, which are available to students who live off-campus. Mitra, who presented the bill, said this would involve changing the permit types applied to existing parking spaces.
Laptops for students
The senate also passed a bill requesting the University Senate Education Policy Committee to provide 1000 laptops students may “check out” if their personal devices are not available. The bill clarified the laptops would be powerful enough to “conduct computation work related to high performance.”
CARE
The senate also passed a bill contributing $1000 to the Support Center for Advocacy, Response and Education in order to improve its outreach encouraging graduate student CARE seminar attendance. CARE would be responsible for the distribution of the funds, which will be used to provide refreshments at CARE graduate student oriented seminars.
Remington Mickle
The senate also heard from guest speaker Remington Mickle, Coordinator for Leadership and Professional Development at the Roger C. Stewart Leadership and Professional Development Department.
She shared tactics for community organizations to accomplish their goals, encouraging them to express “clear demands and goals” and identify people in power with the ability to accomplish them.