With the weather finally dipping below 80 degrees and the first home football game next weekend, many students are flocking to the Discount Den.
On Sunday, Clara Fleetwood was almost overwhelmed by customers seeking den pops and merch.
Fleetwood, a senior majoring in English and professional writing, said she started working at the Discount Den about a year ago.
“I came in here all the time for sodas. I bought all the clothes,” she said. “I was looking for a job, and I was like, ‘Why not work somewhere I love?’”
Fleetwood said her friends like to wear “wacky matching t-shirts” when they go out, and the Discount Den is their go-to for new novelty tees.
“We show up to the bar wearing ‘Mama needs wine’ or something like that,” she said with a laugh.
Fleetwood said she likes hosting themed parties. To celebrate her birthday this weekend, she and her friends are planning to dress up as Charlie Brown characters and go to Harry’s Chocolate Shop.
Fleetwood’s friend group has been the highlight of her college experience. She said they went to McDonald’s almost every night last semester.
“We have done the craziest things together,” she said. “There’s stories we can only talk about with each other.”
When the group isn’t out and about, Fleetwood said they read or watch Big Mouth together. She recently started regularly cooking and eating dinner with her roommates, which, she said, is a fun addition to her day.
Fleetwood also loves tailgating with her friends. Her parents live in Indianapolis and have season passes, so they visit for most football games.
Although she’s never been to a Purdue basketball game, Fleetwood said she loves cheering on one of her friends who plays for an intramural team.
“My first time going to Mackey was to watch her play the intramural championship,” she said. “It was so funny. I made a poster and photoshopped her face onto Zach Edey.”
Fleetwood is graduating at the end of this year and looking forward to working in her field. She used to be an English education major, but shifted gears to have more career options.
“I want to go into technical writing. Any sort of writing for a company,” she said. “I love teaching, but I want to have something more broad so I can do writing as well.”
Fleetwood said a professional outlet would allow her to write with a purpose.
“I really enjoy using my words to help people,” she said.