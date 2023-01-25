Harold Donnelly began 2020 as a tenured professor making over $143,000 per year from his teaching position in the Purdue department of mathematics.
After two years and chain after chain of back-and-forth emails in 2022, Donnelly’s pay was reduced to $0 after a years-long process to improve Donnelly’s teaching, according to emails sent by Purdue mathematics department Head Irena Swanson.
Princeton mathematics professor Charles Fefferman and former Purdue mathematics department head Leonard Lipshitz both disagree with Swanson’s reasoning.
In their view, and in a narrative detailing the last four years of “Byzantine” bureaucracy between the department head and Donnelly, Lipshitz says these events are a clear-cut case of Swanson attempting to force Donnelly into retirement.
When asked for comment by the Exponent, Donnelly forwarded the message to Lipshitz who provided a series of narratives, memos and emails written by Donnelly and Lipshitz and compiled by Fefferman.
Student and faculty complaints
It started in the beginning of 2021 when Donnelly, 71, was in his second semester of teaching following the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and facemasks, Zoom and Brightspace had suddenly become the norm.
RateMyProfessor, a website where students can offer their experiences with past professors, reviews indicate Donnelly was not the most popular professor. Reviews dating back to 2004, show consistent complaints in his undergraduate courses: boring lecturing and difficult tests.
“Imagine Ben Stein from ‘Ferris Bueler’ but 10 times worse,” one 2004 review reads. “His tests never covered the material we went over.”
Donnelly was already on thin ice with the then-department head Greg Buzzard. In an email sent on Jan. 21, 2020, Buzzard said Donnelly’s teaching evaluations had been “unacceptably low” and pointed out areas for improvement.
A year later, emails provided in Lipshitz’s summary of the events paint a chaotic picture of the first few days of lectures.
In an email sent by another MA 262 lecturer to an associate department head, the lecturer said he received several emails from Donnelly’s students asking to watch his lectures.
The lecturer claimed Donnelly had not been recording his lectures for students to watch and told the students to watch the other instructor’s lectures without ever talking to him.
The situation snowballed from there. Students complained Donnelly left five minutes prior to the start of a lecture and failed to come back to teach the remainder of it on Feb. 1, 2021, a week after classes had begun.
“I believe I speak for my entire class when I say that this is unfair and unacceptable. I request that professor Donnelly be spoken to about this issue, and in the meantime other professors’ lectures be made available to students in other sections,” read an email to Swanson.
A day later, Swanson met with Donnelly in his office and barred him from teaching for the remainder of the semester.
“We do not have another job in the department, and since we cannot pay you for not doing a job, I offered two options: paid sick leave or unpaid leave of absence,” she wrote in the email laying out what was discussed in that meeting.
Donnelly agreed to go on paid sick leave for the remainder of the semester after Swanson clarified it’d be the only way he got paid that year, according to Lipshitz’s written narrative of the events.
MA 262
Lipshitz describes MA 262, Linear Algebra and Differential Equations, as “a rather awkward, perhaps even ugly,” course.
Its function is to provide prospective engineering students with a math background to prepare for future engineering courses.
The course is unique to Purdue – so unique that no textbook had been developed for the class at that point. Professors were forced to use two different books which Lipshitz said added difficulty to teaching the class because of the lack of a standardized book.
Lipshitz said several faculty members encountered issues while teaching the course due to the lack of an appropriate textbook, as well as the addition of online work and the doubling of the class sizes that would be implemented in the years that followed.
In his 40 years of teaching, Donnelly mostly focused on teaching “qualifier” level courses like MA 262, which are required for students seeking to do graduate work. Donnelly taught seven qualifier courses at the time, a number Lipshitz said may be a department record.
While the RateMyProfessor ratings tell a story of difficult classes and hard-to-follow lectures, course evaluations from all of Donnelly’s time teaching show a different story.
“You have taught nine courses, some at the graduate level and some at the undergraduate level. Some of these have gone well, but in some, you had unacceptably low student evaluations (overall instructor evaluations of 1.5, 1.6 and 1.7 out of 5),” a May 2020 email from the then-department head reads.
While his reviews were low in his undergraduate courses like MA 262, his graduate level courses had much better evaluations.
In his 2018 MA 511 course, Donnelly received an average 4.1 in the instructor-related course evaluation questions.
The same went for his MA 554 course, in which he received a mean of 4.7 in 2019.
Lipshitz contends that Donnelly, like many other professors, performed much better in teaching graduate level classes.
The RateMyProfessor reviews are consistent with this claim, of all of the ones listed on the website, none are from an upper level course.
But as Donnelly approached the 2021 spring semester, Swanson had been pushing him to only do a single course, the “ugly” MA 262.
Donnelly’s side
The narrative by Lipshitz also gives more context on the disastrous first week of spring semester 2021.
He said Swanson allegedly assured Donnelly he’d be able to use the blackboard throughout the semester, but after some students complained about possible absences due to the pandemic, Swanson told Donnelly to record the lectures using BoilerCast mere hours before his lecture started.
Donnelly, who was unfamiliar with BoilerCast, told his students during that lecture that other professors may have recorded the lectures for that week, leading to the emails Swanson and other professors had gotten throughout that week.
And on the Feb. 1 walking-out incident that led to Swanson removing Donnelly as a MA 262 instructor, Lipshitz said there’s more to the story.
Lipshitz claims that it had snowed heavily the night before the Feb. 1 class. When Donnelly woke up to a snow-covered car, he spent “several hours” shoveling snow to free his car from his driveway.
Exhausted, Donnelly forgot he had to teach a second class after his first lecture earlier that day and returned home to rest, Lipshitz claimed. On his way home, Donnelly realized his error, but said he didn’t have access to his email at home to contact his students.
This order of events goes in stark contrast to the narrative Swanson was trying to push in her meeting with Donnelly: that Donnelly was beginning to suffer from dementia.
In a memo to 35 colleagues in the department of mathematics, Lipshitz vehemently denies that Donnelly was suffering from any kind of dementia.
“Over the last 40 years, I have served on numerous personnel and promotions committees with Harold as well as having usual collegial interactions with him,” he wrote in the memo. “Over the last few months I have spent many hours talking with Harold. I see no evidence of intellectual decline on his part.”
After being removed from teaching MA 262, Swanson gave Donnelly a list of conditions he needed to fulfill before being allowed to teach again.
Among these, Donnelly had to write out MA 262 notes for the entire semester and learn all the online functions necessary to have classes like Zoom, Brightspace and BoilerLink.
Lipshitz described the notes that Donnelly wrote as notes that any college professor would use for one of their classes. Swanson disagreed, and in a subsequent email, added new conditions for Donnelly to return to teaching at all in 2022.
“Lectures should be written to be ready for delivery without any ad-libbing, with sufficient motivation for the new concepts, with enough meaningful illustrations, with all the definitions spelled out completely and with good complete examples worked out,” Swanson wrote in a July 2021 email.
Lipshitz described this back-and-forth as a “Byzantine” process in a “level of supervision way beyond that of an inexperienced, wayward (teaching assistant).” Even after professors offered Donnelly their notes and Donnelly adapted them to his Monday/Wednesday/Friday schedule, Swanson continued to “move the goalposts.”
Lipshitz said that just a few years ago, Donnelly was deemed good enough to serve on the calculus committee, proof that the department had enough faith to put Donnelly in positions of power before, according to Lipshitz.
“It’s hard for me to view this as anything other than an attempt to humiliate (Donnelly), set him up for failure and drive him to retire,” Lipshitz said in his narrative of the situation.
Pay reductions
Later that July, Donnelly received a memo informing him that his pay that year would be reduced by 20% due to the lack of work he was doing for the department.
“Based on the foregoing, and in the interest of fairness to your colleagues who are expanding full time efforts and achieving reportable accomplishments in each of the three mission areas, I am reducing your pay as described in this letter,” Swanson wrote. “Should (your contributions) remain minimal, I must also consider further reductions and potential further sanctions, including termination of your tenure.”
The Exponent’s 2021 salary guide shows Donnelly received $129,000 that year, around 20% less than the year prior.
Lipshitz said he had never heard of a policy at Purdue of reducing someone’s pay out of fairness to their colleagues. In the memo he sent to his colleagues, he asked if this corresponds to reality and what the perimeters are in deciding whether a staff member gets a pay cut.
After another email written just a few months later in October, Donnelly’s salary was reduced by an additional 40% – thus down to 40% of his original salary.
Going off of his salary in 2020, this would mean that his salary would’ve been $57,000 in 2022. The official email informing Donnelly of this change is word-for-word the same as the first email informing him of his pay cut, with just a new percentage of his salary being changed.
The same back-and-forth between Donnelly and Swanson continued from there, ultimately culminating in a Jan. 31 2022 email in which Swanson gave Donnelly his final options.
“For more than a year, the department of mathematics and the College of Science have warned you that your failure to meaningfully prepare for and adequately deliver instruction could result in disciplinary sanction,” the email reads. “Your failure to meet any of the four criteria that were due on 24th of January, together with unsuccessful completion of two prior iterations of criteria, demonstrates that you have no desire or intention of providing adequate instruction to our students.
“You will not be assigned to any teaching for Mathematics during the 2022/2023 academic year.”
The email goes on to give Donnelly the options he had moving forward. Among these, an option to retire outright and an option to retire with an incentive, granting Donnelly emeritus status.
If Donnelly chose not to retire, the department would reduce his pay, presumably to zero, Swanson wrote.
Swanson also recommended Donnelly reach out to a retired professor emeritus, Lipshitz, saying that he had volunteered to deal with any professors considering retirement.
Lipshitz said in his narrative that he had never volunteered for this role, and called the inclusion of this in the email, “a small lie.”
After Donnelly contacted the retired professor, Lipshitz convinced Donnelly to contact the personnel committee about what was happening. The committee then attempted to make contact with Swanson, who allegedly said she was, ”within her rights as department head (and) was supported by the associate dean and the university lawyer.”
After conversations between the personnel committee and Swanson had stalled, Donnelly filed an informal complaint with a mediator, to which Swanson refused at first.
The hearing took place in April 2022, and Lipshitz said he was only allowed to attend to listen. No documentation of the meeting has been provided, but Lipshitz claims that during the meeting Swanson claimed she had never threatened to take away Donnelly’s pay if he did not retire.
In a later memo sent to Donnelly in June, Swanson reiterated Donnelly was in danger of being placed on unpaid leave if he did not provide a research plan.
One month later, time was up for Donnelly, and Swanson officially told him the research plan he had submitted would not be enough to prevent the pay cut.
“I am very sorry that we cannot establish that you will be doing any work expected of a faculty member. Thus we cannot pay you,” the email reads. “Starting with the fall semester, your pay will be reduced to zero, and you will be placed on unpaid personal leave.
“As stipulated in the letter from 31 January, if you exhibit no plan for improving upon your current level of effort for the entire fall semester, the department will recommend to the college that your tenure be terminated for gross neglect of your duties as a faculty member.”
Almost immediately, 16 senior faculty members organized by Lipshitz met in a Zoom call and unanimously agreed that Swanson’s behavior was detrimental to the department. The 16 members formed a five-person committee focused on trying to reach an agreement with Swanson to avert the incoming “catastrophe.”
According to a summary of the committee’s attempts to reach Swanson that month, the committee reached out more than five times to the head and other administrators in Purdue but were never able to meet with Swanson directly.
“I don’t think that any other department head in the last 50 years has refused to meet with even one faculty member who wanted to meet,” Lipshitz said.
A report with 17 samples of communication, including emails and memos, was compiled by Lipshitz and sent to Princeton professor and colleague of Donnelly, Charles Fefferman. The report containing the narrative and correspondence was published in the Journal of the American Mathematical Society.
In a response to the report, Senior Dean of Faculty Affairs Lucy Flesch said the university was confident in the leadership of the department of mathematics.
“(Purdue) disagrees with Professor Fefferman’s characterization of events set forth in his letter, we take seriously all concerns of our community members and we value the contributions of our faculty to excellence in research and teaching,” Flesch wrote in the response.
“The College of Science regrets that Professor Fefferman chose to release incomplete confidential personnel files related to a faculty member with a long and valued career. Purdue respects the privacy of our faculty members and will not comment on any specific personnel actions.”
Swanson forwarded a request for comment to Purdue Spokesman Tim Doty who referred to the official comment by Flesch.
Doty said Donnelly is still employed in the department of mathematics.
“I have not resigned from the mathematics department at Purdue,” Donnelly said in his only comment on the situation.