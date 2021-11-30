Purdue Student Government will discuss a potential meal plan for off campus students, and a proposal to join the Greater Lafayette Climate Action Plan in its last meeting of the semester on Wednesday.
The proposed legislation “Proposal for the Commuter Meal Plan for Off-Campus Students for Spring 2022” suggests the introduction of a limited number of swipes for students living off campus.
Students would be allowed to use these meal swipes at select locations such as on-the-go, Pete's Za and 1Bowl, according to the proposal.
"Purdue Dining has expressed that it is feasible to make On-the-Go, Pete’s ZA, and 1Bowl swipes available for off-campus students without negatively impacting the dining experience of on-campus students," it reads.
If enacted, the bill suggests a trial period that will start in Spring 2022 for 200-250 off-campus students.
The meeting will also see the introduction of two climate-action related bills: a resolution to reinstate and expand erase the waste program and another suggesting that the university join the Greater Lafayette Climate Action Plan. Both bills will be voted on.
In addition to proposed legislation, PSG will also review the previously allocated stipends of the president, vice president, president pro-tempore, treasurer and chief justice.
Senate meetings are help at 7 p.m. in Pfindler Hall.