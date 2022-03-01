In the less than half full Class of 1950 lecture hall, 300 students came together in-person and virtually for the Black Student Union’s town hall Tuesday night.
Vice Provost for Diversity and Inclusion John Gates said the Indiana State Police have concluded their investigation, and another prosecutor is reviewing the case. He said the footage will be released soon.
“It is my expectation that that will happen at the end of this week or early next week,” he said. “We will release everything.
“Our goal is to ensure it will never happen again on this campus.”
The event was a follow up to the BSU’s first town hall on Feb. 10, where students led a discussion about a viral incident where Purdue police officer Jon Selke pinned Adonis Tuggle, a Black student, down in the snow and how to address it moving forward.
One of the attendees asked Gates about Purdue President Mitch Daniels’ accountability about these issues.
“It feels like no one in a higher position actually cares (about Black lives),” they said with the audible support of several audience members.
Daniels is “deeply engaged” and “committed,” Gates said, to the Equity Task Force and “is actually helping.”
Gates went through a slide show explaining Purdue’s efforts to increase Black enrollment and faculty.
The number of Black students has stayed between 900 and 1000 for nearly 30 years, Gates said.
“Today, there are exactly 926 Black undergraduates out of 37,000,” Gates said. “There are more student clubs and organizations on campus at Purdue than Black students.
“That is going to change.”
Gates said the university dedicated $75 million over a five year period to the equity task force, which focuses on three categories: representation, experience and success of Black students.
Representation is about making Purdue the “first choice institution for Black Boilermakers.” Experience focuses on ensuring Purdue is a place Black students can “truly call home” while maximizing their full potential, he said.
Gates walked through several slides detailing the several initiatives Purdue is working on to provide Black students, like scholarships, partnership with Morgan State University and the expansion of the African American Studies program.
Gates said Purdue is dedicated to changing the Purdue experience for Black students.
Purdue will hire more Black faculty, improve the CAPS experience to center it for Black students, and work with policing, he said.
“Way too many Black alumni will say (to me), ‘I love my Purdue degree but I did not love my Purdue experience.’ That is something that needs to change.”