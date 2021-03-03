Ebony Stewart was performing her final poem of the night, titled "Mental Health Barz," when she paused. The poet watched as a thin red outline of a penis slowly formed across her screen.
Instead of finishing her performance, she turned off her screen and left the Zoom call she was in with roughly 1,000 Purdue students.
"That was appalling," the moderator said, according to an attendee.
Purdue paid Stewart, a poet whose work focuses on the Black experience, gender and womanhood, to perform a poetry reading Monday night. The event was organized by Purdue's Fraternity, Sorority and Cooperative Life but was open to all Purdue students, according to FSCL Director Brandon Cutler.
Kaustubh Ray, president of the Interfraternity Council, said IFC required 60% attendance of each fraternity chapter to the event. The other four FSCL councils did not have similar requirements. The IFC's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion committee was directing the poetry reading.
Since the pandemic, I've had virtual college shows that have ranged from 7 to 500, but tonight I had my FIRST 1K college university virtual show!!!! Unfortunately, it was also my first Zoom bomber experience too. Someone drew a pic of their penis on screen. 🤣Boys are so dumb— EBONY STEWART (@EbPoetry) March 2, 2021
Ray said the whiteboard feature, which allows participants to draw on a shared screen, had "somehow" been turned on, allowing a student to draw the penis over Stewart's image. He said he believes the student must have requested access, and either Stewart or one of the co-hosts must have accidentally accepted it.
Throughout the performance, students were posting inappropriate messages in the chat, Stewart said in an Instagram post. She could ignore those. The drawing, however, was the last straw.
"I didn’t feel sad or enraged, I think that I’m always just reminded that people will, at any chance that they get, disrespect and degrade people of color," Stewart said in the video she posted shortly after the event. "Me being a Black woman of color, it's like, 'Yo, that’s the way you look at me, at your institution, at your school?'”
Cutler said he imagined those attending the Zoom call were "puzzled, and then frustrated."
"The incident itself is not representative of the FSCL community, or Purdue," he said in a phone call Wednesday morning. "We hope that Ms. Stewart accepts (our) apologies."
I could say more, but, you can't shame the shameless. S/O to the folks from the organization that sent really sweet notes & messages. ✌🏾😘And still... I RISE!#WomensHistoryMonth2021— EBONY STEWART (@EbPoetry) March 2, 2021
Stewart was prepared for that kind of comment.
"They are," she said in the video Monday. "They’re a representation of your school because that person goes to your school and they were at an event for your school."
Yet Stewart said she knows not everyone at Purdue would blatantly disrespect her.
The poet responded to an Instagram direct message from The Exponent saying that because her inbox has been flooded with apologies and messages of support, she would not have time for a phone interview. She agreed to answer questions over email and said she would have answers later Wednesday night.
While Ray said in a 3 p.m. phone call that the IFC's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion committee drafted a statement to be sent to students after the event, no statements had been sent as of noon Wednesday, according to a student who participated. The attendee, a person of color and a member of a sorority, requested that her name and house be kept anonymous for fear of harassment by other Greek Life members.
"No one's saying anything," she said. "We haven't heard any email from the Greek community. I haven't gotten any emails, there's nothing going on and it's pissing me off.
"This isn't acceptable. You can't just allow this to happen."
Later, Ray said in an email that the statement was sent to students at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Exponent has requested a copy of the statement, but it has not yet been received.
While the event was open to the public, the student said most students present were members of Greek Life. The behaviors of those in the call is indicative of a larger problem within Greek Life culture, she said.
"Being in Greek Life, you see how toxic it is and how some people genuinely believe the stereotypes of other people or are very ignorant," she said. "No one would do this to a speaker if it was any other case, but it's talking about racism, and so she's presenting to an audience that is already kind of sheltered off. There's not a lot of (people of color here).
"This wouldn't happen anywhere else."
The student said she messaged Stewart on Instagram to offer her thanks for the performance and apologies for the disrespectful behavior.
Cutler said Purdue has identified "several students involved, (and is) working to identify more."
The Exponent reached out to Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty for comment. He gave a response identical to Cutler's.
And during the Mental Health Barz poem too! YIKES! It really sucked. I also strangely enough don't feel enraged or sad, just... reminded that folks will choose any moment they can to disrespect and degrade a POC any chance they get.— EBONY STEWART (@EbPoetry) March 2, 2021
Ray said FSCL hosted a Zoom meeting with Stewart and her agent Tuesday, but did not provide more details as to how the meeting went or who else was in attendance.
Stewart acknowledged she was upset by the event in her Instagram video. But she didn't seem shocked about what had happened, given that fraternities filled with predominantly white men were part of the event.
She also commented on the childish nature of the drawing, saying the sixth-graders she used to teach could have done something more creative.
"Do better, white men," she said. "Frat. Do better. Just do better. I don't believe in you, but I just wanna encourage you to do better."