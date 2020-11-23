A Purdue student was awarded the "One Brick Higher" award for saving a person's life while on duty as a pool lifeguard.
Hayden White, a junior in the College of Health and Human Sciences, was working as a pool lifeguard in Carmel when a co-worker dropped unconscious to the ground in late July, according to a Purdue News release.
Though some thought she had fallen while climbing down from her lifeguard stand, White recognized the symptoms of heat stroke, which was covered in his studies as an athletic training major.
He was able to stabilize his co-worker until an ambulance arrived on the scene. White helped load her into the ambulance, ensuring she got to the emergency room as quickly as possible.
Purdue President Mitch Daniels presented the award "One Brick Higher Award" in a video on Friday during one of his classes, according to the release.
“Hayden’s ability to perform under pressure embodies the spirit of building ‘one brick higher,’” Daniels said in the release. “His capacity to help others by turning knowledge into action is a model for fellow Boilermakers.”