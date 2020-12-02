Andrew Young, former member of Congress, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, mayor of Atlanta and colleague of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., will be the keynote speaker for Purdue’s Martin Luther King Jr. commemorative lecture at 7 p.m. Jan. 21.
Young has lived his life in response to the call of service as a young man, according to a Purdue news release. He established the Andrew Young Foundation to develop and nurture new generations of innovative leaders to tackle this era’s global challenges.
Young wrote “A Way Out of No Way: The Spiritual Memoirs of Andrew Young,” “An Easy Burden: The Civil Rights Movement and the Transformation of America” and “Walk in My Shoes: Conversations between a Civil Rights Legend and his Godson on the Journey Ahead.” He is the recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
The event, which will be virtual, will be moderated by Julian Phillips, a Purdue alumnus who is an award-winning journalist, author, political analyst and advisor, and chef.
This event is part of a weeklong celebration of events recognizing King, the release said. Others will be a day of service food drive benefiting the ACE Campus Food Pantry and an art show in downtown Lafayette. Information on how to register for this live-streamed event and other activities will be released later.