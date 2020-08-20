Hoping to learn from a primary election that saw lower than predicted turnout amid a statewide shift to mail-in voting, the Tippecanoe County Board of Elections seeks to expand and encourage early voting, and is considering ideas to institute “drive-thru” ballot boxes.
The county initially planned to host early voting at one site, the Tippecanoe County Building, the week of Oct. 19 to Oct. 23. But during Tuesday’s board meeting, member Kent Moore proposed that four additional sites expand their hours, replicating the service they’ll provide the week before the election, Oct. 26 to Oct. 30.
Board members eventually passed a motion to pursue the plan. Tippecanoe County Clerk Julie Roush initially hesitated to add four sites for the additional week because early voting was underused during the primary election, she said.
Despite the Indiana Election Commission deciding to discontinue the no-excuse mail-in voting it instituted for the June 2 primary election, Roush said the elections office has already received 2,500 absentee ballot requests. In the 2016 presidential election, just more than 2,000 people voted by mail.
“We are going to have more absentee ballots than we ever have had in any election,” Roush said of the 2020 General Election. “We are early, early in the time period and already have 2,500. We know a lot of people in the past that have voted in person are not going to be voting in person (this year).”
The requested ballots won’t be sent until the elections office creates them following the Aug. 24 deadline for candidates to withdraw from the election. Absentee ballots must be sent to people who have requested them by Sept. 19. The final day to request absentee ballots is Oct. 22.
Nearly 10,000 people voted by mail in this year’s primary election. With stipulations reinstated that allow only people who fall into one of 11 restrictive categories to vote absentee, the county is shifting its focus to promoting early voting.
Compared to 2016, when 40% to 48% of people cast ballots in person before Election Day, only 12% turned out to vote early this year, county worker Mike Smith said. Much of that reduction can be attributed to the sweeping shift to mail-in voting, however, and the county expects early voting to become more popular given the restrictions for absentee-by-mail voting are back in place.
“We can make it work. The facilities are nice-sized,” Roush said. “I’d rather have it underutilized than us be packed.
“But I am hoping that people will utilize absentee voting more than Election Day,” Roush added. “Please come vote early. If they do that, then this would work out very, very well.”
Early voting near Purdue’s campus will happen for one day, Oct. 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Frankie Collins, the director of the Purdue Votes coalition, spoke at Tuesday’s board meeting to request that timeframe be widened.
“I’m already working on getting Protect Purdue exceptions for polling places on campus,” said Melissa Gruver, associate director for the Office of Civic Engagement & Leadership Development at Purdue.
But Roush was less sure any exceptions would be granted. Purdue has told the county there is only availability for one site on campus, Roush said, which has been standard for early voting at Purdue.
A scenario Roush raised alarm about is students being sent home while registered to vote in Tippecanoe County. When students traveled to home states or counties in the spring, Roush said many aggrieved callers discovered they couldn’t vote in any primary election.
If they were still registered in Tippecanoe County, they waited too long to apply to vote by mail here, she said. Or voter registration dates in home counties had passed, barring the opportunity to switch one’s home address in time for that county’s election. Roush said this left students isolated, having waited too long to vote anywhere.
For the upcoming election, Roush noted two options: Maintain registration in home counties and vote by mail while attending Purdue, or register in Tippecanoe County and vote in person. If students are again sent home after registering here, they could request a Tippecanoe County ballot by Oct. 22 and vote by mail.
“This is such a big election, I don’t want any error,” she said. “I don’t want them to find out they can’t vote.”
Postal unrest, voting “drive-thru” spots
Part of the motivation for Moore to increase early voting access is the unease he felt witnessing the turbulence surrounding the United States Postal Service, he said.
Hundreds of mailboxes and mail sorting machines have been removed or locked around the country, Moore noted. The credibility of mail-in voting is questioned by President Donald Trump on an almost weekly basis.
“We are being told on a national level that voting by mail is fraudulent and so people are really concerned,” Moore said. “On top of that we have the virus. We work here in Tippecanoe County to try to make (voting) easy.”
Alarming postal delays and errors were also observed during the primary election, Roush said, which has led to a strategy to encourage in-person voting.
The clerk said of about 200 applications requesting ballots that arrived after the May 21 application deadline, at least 37 were postmarked before the deadline and should have arrived on time. Many weren’t stamped by the postal service at all, leaving the timing ambiguous.
One request arrived 19 days after its postmarked date, she said.
“The deadline is a bit close to the election,” Roush said. “The more people that apply for these applications well in advance, we will not have a problem processing them. It’s those that wait until the last week of the deadline, and the deadline for ballots.”
At a June 12 board meeting, 10 days after the primary, the county announced that 236 mail-in ballots had arrived too late to be counted.
As part of the effort to increase accessibility to voting and circumvent postal delays, the county is weighing alternative options to voting by mail or in person. One option being pursued by the board is a drive-thru tent or building where people can drop off ballots.
“People that want to do the drop box, there’s two reasons: One they’re afraid it’s not gonna come in the mail, get here in time,” Roush said. “The second reason they’re using the mail-in ballot is (so) they’re not gonna be around people,” a potential opportunity for the coronavirus to spread.
Hundreds of voters used a drop-off box near the entrance to the county building during the primary, Roush said, but she and many county clerks recently discovered that Indiana law requires the boxes to have attendants.
Household members or people with power of attorney can hand in ballots for other voters, but they must sign affidavits. Roush said that didn’t happen for the June 2 election. Any drive-thru spots will need attendants to enforce such affidavits.
“The workaround on a drop box is we call it a satellite voting office. It’s a drive-thru, we might have to plan for a tent or something,” Moore said. “We want people to vote and feel comfortable, and not that they have to put themselves at risk.”