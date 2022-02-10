UPDATE: Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty said the lockdown "has has been the case since spring/summer 2020. Hovde ground floor is open for those needing the ID card office or bursar and registrar’s office, but upper floors are closed."
The Purdue Police Department put Hovde Hall on a partial lockdown one day after a viral video of a PUPD officer holding a Black student to the ground drew outrage from students.
A Hovde staff member told two Exponent staffers Thursday morning that they would need an appointment to access the building because PUPD put it on partial lockdown. She said she didn't know how long the lockdown would last, but guessed it could last for the rest of the week, and said the staffers should send an email to the administrators they want to talk to instead.
Neither PUPD Capt. Song Kang nor Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty responded immediately to calls for comment.
A video circulated Wednesday night of PUPD officer Jon Selke holding Adonis Tuggle, who is Black, down in the snow and putting his elbow on Tuggle's neck and face. This occurred Friday night after police were called to address a domestic incident where a "woman was being held against her will," according to PUPD Chief John Cox.
The Exponent staffers were previously directed to Hovde by a Black Cultural Center administrator, who said they should send an email or go to the Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging in Hovde for a statement on the incident. Staff members in the BCC declined to give comment of their own.
It's unclear whether the lockdown is directly caused by the situation surrounding the video.