Out of all the memories of Purdue alumnae Freida and Winifred Parker, their children seem to remember the early mornings the most.
At the crack of dawn, just like clockwork, Freida Parker would pick up her phone and dial up her sister Winifred. While Winifred’s daughter Adrienne White-Faines and Freida’s son Ralph Jefferson prepared for school, the two sisters would chat and reminisce for as long as they could until the school day started.
As their eventful days began to wind down, no matter what the occasion, Winifred would pick up her own phone and call Freida back again.
The cycle would continue anew almost daily, and the two sisters seemingly never ran out of new things to talk about.
Born ten months apart, Frieda and Winifred had a seemingly unbreakable bond, one that spanned much further than their graduations from Purdue University in 1950.
“During their lives, I don’t think they had been separated for more than three miles, with the exception of about five years in their life,” Jefferson said. “They were very inseparable.”
Griffin Halls North and South have each been renamed to commemorate the two Purdue alumni. The halls will be the first buildings on Purdue’s campus to be named after Black alumni.
The renaming was “in honor of two extraordinary Boilermaker sisters for their path-breaking contributions to integrating Purdue residence halls,” said John Gates, the Krannert Vice Provost for Diversity and Inclusion.
“This is beyond anything we had ever expected,” Jefferson, an independent financial consultant, said. “We had never thought of having something like this considered in terms of a legacy for my mother and aunt.”
White-Faines said the Parkers were both very intellectually driven while being very family and community oriented. Winifred Parker became an associate dean at Milwaukee Area Technical College, coordinating school-to-work programs and teaching career-development courses to underserved and underrepresented populations.
“As values, that’s who they were: They were about education, family, and community,” White-Faines said. “That’s how they entered Purdue, and that’s how they exited Purdue. They always took the opportunity to dedicate their lives to expanding opportunities in education for their families and their communities.”
White-Faines, who now works as a chief strategy officer for the American College of Physicians in Philadelphia, has worked in healthcare strategy for hospitals, health systems, and associations her whole career. She said her parents’ background in healthcare and education inspired her to focus her career on addressing issues regarding diversity in medicine while trying to evolve various channels in healthcare.
Frieda and Winifred worked to integrate Purdue dorms after being denied access to West Lafayette residences during their freshman year in 1946, according to a Purdue press release. African American students were not allowed to live on campus or within West Lafayette city limits at the time, instead living in segregated parts of Lafayette.
Along with their parents, the Parkers fought for their right to live on campus and in West Lafayette. Though their requests were initially denied, the sisters kept their efforts going with appeals and the help of Black community members across campus and the state of Indiana, according to an article from the Purdue Archives and Special Collections.
Residence Halls were integrated through their efforts in January 1947. Frieda went on to graduate with a bachelor of science degree in Home Economics three years later, teaching in the Milwaukee Public School district in a career that lasted over five decades.
“In the end their work and that of their parents broke down barriers and allowed them to be two of the first four Black women to live in Purdue’s residence halls,” Akridge said in a mid-June statement. “Their story is one of path-breaking action and opening up doors for so many others — women and especially women of color.”