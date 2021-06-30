From 18th place to Olympian
Brandon Loschiavo always considered going to the Olympics to be a pipe dream.
“When I first started diving, I wasn’t good, and I wasn’t good for a long time,” Loschiavo said, “but I was passionate.”
That passion finally paid off when he recently qualified for the Summer Olympics.
Loschiavo placed 18th in the NCAA championship in 2018, even though he was expected to win.
“I got to the meet, and I was built up in my mind,” Loschiavo said Wednesday afternoon. “I had a lot of pressure because people kept coming up to me (saying), ‘We’re rooting for you to win this time.’ ”
Rather than be discouraged, Loschiavo enlisted the help of a sports psychologist through Purdue Athletics.
He said he considers the guidance he received as the key to his improvement and eventual qualification for the Olympics.
Sports psychology has been a rising field in recent years, as coaches see mental health as another way to improve physical performance.
“The physical stops at one point and it becomes mental,” Loschiavo said.
He said mentoring from Steele Johnson, who won a silver medal in the 2016 summer Olympics in Brazil, was also essential to his training.
“(Johnson’s) a workhorse … and I think following his example is the perfect mentorship,” Loschiavo said.
“(Johnson) mentored me into the international realm of diving,” Loschiavo said, “and so he guided me in what an Olympian’s work ethic looks like.”
Loschiavo is a recent graduate of Purdue, but he is still deciding his plans after competing in the Olympics.
“I need a little break so I don’t get burned out, since I’ve been going for 11 years” he said. “I want to backpack a lot, I want to make documentary films — I mean, that’s the workforce I’m trying to jump into. Just making more pipe dreams, that’s the goal.”
Swimming for Serbia
Nikola Aćin began swimming somewhat reluctantly.
His cousins started swimming when he was only 4, and with a push from his mother, he followed suit.
Now he’s heading to the Olympics for Team Serbia.
“When I was about 4 or 5 years old I went to take some swimming classes and the rest is history. I never left the pool after that,” Aćin said.
Aćin began swimming in a small pool in his hometown of Zrenjanin, Serbia, about an hour outside of the capital of Belgrade. He came to the United States for college so he could continue his career in swimming and his education.
Aćin credits J. Agnew, a former assistant coach for the team, as one of the biggest reasons he became a Boilermaker.
“The way he presented it to me, I fell in love with Purdue even without being here and taking a visit,” Aćin said.
Aćin, now an incoming senior at Purdue, has had a lifelong dream of competing in the Olympics, but it wasn’t until his freshman year when that dream became a reality.
His sophomore year began with an injury, but Aćin fought back his junior year to win a silver medal at the Big Ten championship in the 200 free and 200 free relay. He went on to compete in the NCAA championship in 50 free and 100 free, and become an All-American in the 100 free.
“I’m definitely excited to represent Purdue and Serbia at the same time,” Aćin said.
COVID-19 threw a wrench in his plans, making it harder to train. Aćin swam in a small pool at the YMCA and trained on land as much as he could.
Head swimming coach Dan Ross has coached Aćin since he has come to Purdue. When Aćin got out of the pool at the NCAA championship meet after qualifying for the final, he turned to Ross and said “F-— yeah, Dan,” and wanted to give his coach a hug, he said.
“But, he was doing that for Purdue, not for Serbia. So, he’s a Serbian, but he’s a Boilermaker,” Ross said.
Ross said he’s seen international students who develop an identity around being an international student, but he has not seen that same attitude from Aćin.
Aćin will swim in the 4X100 relay for Team Serbia on July 25 in Tokyo. The Olympics will be broadcast on NBC.
Aćin will become one of the total 37 Purdue athletes in history to compete in the Olympics, and one of 16 international students.