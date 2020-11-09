With more than 5.8 million followers on TikTok, Brittany Broski has proven herself to be much more than just the “Kombucha Girl.”
Broski led a livestreamed conversation focused on getting to know the woman behind the meme Saturday night. Students could also try challenges beside the TikToker during the event, which was hosted by the Purdue Student Union Board and moderated by Will Oberndorfer, a member of PSUB and junior in the College of Liberal Arts.
Broski said she began her social-media career by posting short videos on her Snapchat story for her friends in college, and noticed that something was off when strangers began adding her on the platform to watch her content.
“I was having friends of friends add me to the point where I had like 700, 800 people watching my Snapchat story,” Broski said, “which for a college kid was unheard of.”
Broski said she made the transition to TikTok last summer, going viral overnight in August 2019 for a video of her reacting to trying the popular drink kombucha for the first time. In the video, Broski made distinct faces after sipping the drink, earning her the moniker “Kombucha Girl” and resulting in countless memes created with screenshots from the video.
But Broski didn’t want to be known solely for that video and pigeonhole herself as a creator.
“That’s the beauty of the app though, is that anyone can have a popular video,” Broski said. “However, at the beginning when the meme happened I had already been branded with this title of ‘Kombucha Girl’ and was just really not about it.”
Broski said she was forced to leave her job at a bank in Dallas when the meme went viral.
“All it took was one Google search to figure out where I was working,” she said. “So the bank brought me in and they were like, ‘We think it’s best that you’re no longer affiliated with our bank, this is not becoming of a young professional.’ And they wished me the best. And literally the same day had me pack up my desk in a box and leave.”
But now she has now effectively made the transition into full-time content creator, with hundreds of millions of views on TikTok.
She said she is driven by her audience, people who are relying on her content for escapism in the current climate, and tries to not undervalue what content creators do online because of the weight their posts hold for millions around the world.
“What gets me out of bed in the morning is waking up and seeing if Harry Styles has done anything that day,” Broski said with a laugh. “But honestly (being a content creator) is a very weird pressure to be under. I’d say that’s what motivates me daily, because I know a lot of people look to my content for comfort and I want to be that for them, but that’s a lot of pressure sometimes.”
Some of the challenges that Broski and the Boilermaker audience faced Saturay night were pronouncing confusing words, calligraphy and doing a TikTok dance, which Broski did sitting down because she said her room was messy. Broski herself knew most of the words, such as timbre, but still joked along with the audience.
“Y’all are just making this up now,” Broski said at one point. “That’s not a real word.”
Oberndorfer switched gears in the middle of the word activity, asking Broski what her dream job would be outside of the influencer industry, regardless of money. Broski answered she would love to work in an art museum, citing she is a huge fan of art history.
“I’d love to be like a tour guide at an art museum,” Broski said. “I could teach little middle schoolers or high schoolers who actually care about art and different exhibits and stuff. That’d be really neat.”
With regard to her career as a whole, Broski said she walks a fine line as a content creator between wanting her content to be enjoyable, but also wanting to use her platform for meaningful issues.
“I’m still struggling with this idea of ‘Oh you’re funny, so you think you can talk about politics?’” she said. “And it’s like, no, I would be doing this if I still had a hundred followers because it’s what I believe in.”
During the months leading up to Election Day, Broski said she focused her platform around making posts encouraging her followers to vote, and to do so safely. She created posts about ways to register, where to vote, when polling stations close and other information.
This echoed what she posted earlier this summer when she discussed protest tips and where large groups of protesters were moving in Los Angeles in May when the Black Lives Matter movement was hitting its peak.
“I try to do things with a purpose and to back up what I believe in, but you know, there are people getting frustrated with you,” Broski said. “They’re like, ‘I followed you for funny stuff, when are you going to start posting funny stuff again?’ I was getting comments like that. They want you to ‘Dance, monkey, dance,’ and it’s like you’re not allowed to be a real person.”
Despite some of the hate that she received from posting her beliefs, Broski reaffirmed that her main goal is to continue to post content that she cares about while also recognizing the scope of her audience.
“No one signed up to do this, like no one was like, ‘Oh, I would love to be an influencer.’ It just kind of happens,” Broski said. “And then you find yourself with millions of young impressionable eyes looking at you and it’s like, ‘How do I try to bring about change in a meaningful way while also recognizing my place as an entertainer?’
“So it’s hard, but the best that I can do is just stick to my gut.”