The demolition of Heavilon Hall, slated for December 2023, will force the English department to find a new place, which will create a domino effect within the College of Liberal Arts.
“The removal of Heavilon is going to result in the displacement of the English department,” said William Gray, a history professor who sat in on the planning committee. “That’s a group that’s gonna go, and (its) currently slated to go into Stanley Coulter.”
The CLA will be moving around throughout the entire construction process and will most likely go into “swing” spaces, or temporary spaces, for parts of semesters, Gray said. CLA is still figuring out how exactly the departments affected by renovations will be moved around, but plans for their rearrangements have already started.
“The sociology department will move from Stone Hall to the first floor of Beering (Hall),” Gray said. “So it’s essentially musical chairs.”
University Hall is set to become the focal point of the series of renovations, which will focus on restoring the inside of the building with minimal work happening on the outside.
Even with the confusion of departments moving around, Gray said there are lots of benefits to it. One of those being the faculty will be able to work more closely together.
“(University Hall) will become a beloved spot. There’ll be places to watch movies and club meetings can be held here,” Gray said. “I think that it would help give us a sense of a home for liberal arts people.”
Student-focused spaces will be created where offices, labs and classrooms are currently located, and remaining office spaces are being reprogrammed to meet the current and future needs of the CLA, according to a Purdue board of trustees media packet.
“The project also will add a much-needed large classroom near the center of the academic campus, which will serve students from many different majors,” said Lori Sparger, the chief operating officer of the CLA.
While people are looking forward to the end of the project, the actual construction will affect a lot of students.
“I think it’ll probably impact classes because we’re going to have to rearrange stuff. I spend a lot of free time here because I have classes here. I like to study here a lot so (the building) being under construction will suck,” said Sidney Varnak, a freshman in the College of Liberal Arts.
Gray said University Hall will have a open gallery space for the CLA, something which hasn’t existed in the building since the 1950s.
One drawback to the renovation is that there will be fewer office spaces for graduate students in the CLA. However, Gray said this is balanced by more gathering spaces for students in places like Beering.
The renovation will cost a total of $46.6 million, according to documents approved by the Board of Trustees earlier this semester.
Gray said that the buildings will pay for themselves in the long run.
“A lot of the body (of the budget) actually is budgeted through cost savings from either renovations that need to be made or through superior efficiency,” Gray said. “I’m sure that the AC costs will go down because it’ll be more modern, so heating and cooling all these buildings over time saves money.”
The renovations are still in the conceptual phase and are being reworked to best suit the CLA. Workshop Architects, the company which worked on the renovations of Grissom Hall, Stewart Center and the Purdue Memorial Union, has been chosen to be on the project.