Isaac Timmer was excited to start his first year at Purdue, but like any other incoming freshman, he first had to find housing. He went in hoping for a small room with air conditioning in a residence hall like Harrison.
When he got the email to confirm his roommate assignment, he found his roommate, and then six other people listed alongside them.
Timmer shares a second-floor Cary Quadrangle room with seven roommates.
“I already knew (four of the roommates),” Timmer said. “(But we have no A/C) and a massive room with seven other dudes that some of us didn’t even know in the beginning.”
The former Cary lounge area used to be filled with students studying, playing foosball and watching TV. Today, it’s still filled with students, but now has a row of four beds on each side of the room, with a couple of couches and a coffee table in the middle. The TVs from its time as a lounge still remain, but now hanger racks in place of closets also clutter the room
“We came into the room, not knowing what it was going to be like,” Timmer said. “I mean, eight people in one room isn’t really ideal. ... I’m pretty sure all of us came into the room with a mindset of ‘this is not going to be what we want it to be.’”
The eight of them didn’t even know having an eight-person room was an option until they received the email in late July.
“I don’t think this room is an actual option on the portal,” resident Sam Cooke said. “Like auxiliary or overflow, that’s not an option.”
Director of Administration for University Residences Mike Shettle said the option for the auxiliary housing on the housing portal is “quad plus,” but these freshmen said that wasn’t clear.
Timmer is not in the only one in a room like this one. Ashton Byrd, a freshman in the Polytechnic Institute, lives in similar conditions.
“I wasn’t happy with it when I first arrived,” he said. “It’s not very private, but I honestly blame myself (for not turning in the application quickly).”
Shettle said there are about half a dozen of these eight-person auxiliary housing units around campus.
Growing numbers
The increase in student enrollment over the last five years has forced Purdue to densify housing by putting more students in auxiliary rooms, initially temporary rooms that added more space to traditional dorms. The increasing student population has made these auxiliary situations indefinite, Shettle said.
Until more housing is built, the auxiliary rooms with upward of eight students each will be the status quo.
Shettle said the ever-growing class size is what “keeps me awake at night.”
Auxiliary housing isn’t new for students living on campus. Class sizes have been growing for the past decade and auxiliary housing began being used back in 2018, when they would convert large study spaces into housing for incoming students.
In 2018 there were more than 120 students in auxiliary housing, The Exponent previously reported, and in 2019 fewer than 60.
During these years, they were called “limited-term auxiliary housing,” and students were slated to be moved into more permanent rooms by October Break, according to the auxiliary housing’s website. Years later, the words “limited-term” no longer apply.
During the 2020-2021 academic year, Purdue had to de-densify housing to comply with pandemic regulations. The next year, Purdue began to densify housing even more, converting many singles back to doubles, doubles into triples and creating more populated spaces from conference and study rooms.
8-person challenges
Casey Horn, a student who lives with Timmer, said privacy can be one of the biggest challenges with so many people.
“Not like privacy ... like, ‘get away from me,’ but privacy like ‘I need to focus on doing my work,’” the College of Engineering student said.
But that doesn’t mean they don’t work together to solve the issues.
“Normally, if someone wants to go to bed, we’ll do our best to be quiet,” Horn said. “Sometimes we are quiet. Sometimes we aren’t, just depends on the night.”
They work together to make sure everyone has enough privacy of their own, and can do most things that those with a traditional dorm can do, like invite friends over.
“More often than not, we say yes (to people coming over to hang out) as long as they’re being respectful and not loud,” Horn said. “If it’s late and people are trying to go to sleep, then we might say no.”
But friends aren’t the only people the residents want to invite over.
“Some of the boys have brought their girlfriends over and they’ve been fine either hanging out with us or just chilling by themselves,” Horn said. “However if they want some alone time we can clear the room and ‘go get food’ or something like that.”
Privacy is not the only challenge they face in their housing situation.
“Keeping the room clean is also pretty hard,” Cooke said. “One day it’s clean, and then the next it’s dirty.”
With eight people, keeping everything clean is nearly impossible.
“Everyone tries to do their best to make sure their areas are clean,” Horn said, “and then the common area we do our best to clean, but then the next day it’s back to shambles.”
Housing students
While many students choose to return to the dorms after their first year, the majority of the students Purdue houses on campus are freshmen, Shettle said.
The housing portal for Purdue University has students rank their preferred housing from a list of options, Byrd said. Every person who applies for University housing must rank every option on the list.
Freshmen will see preferences, like A/C, options for a single, double or triple, and different room layouts to rank.
Purdue uses mostly an algorithm to house the majority of students, but when there’s conflict, Shettle said university residences employees will go in and manually assign rooms.
Shettle said he’s worked as director of administration for about 10 years. In that time, the increasing number of students forced Purdue to house more than they prepared for.
To deal with this issue, Shettle said Purdue has built more housing like the Parker halls and Meredith South Residence Hall, and it master leases apartments off campus to house many returning students.
Purdue purchased Aspire apartments over the summer to help with housing on-campus students, and the Board of Trustees announced a similar deal Oct. 7 where Purdue will lease 126 beds from Fuse apartments. Purdue had already master leased about half of the units in Aspire, but it now owns all of it and plans to add beds in other rooms to accommodate more students.
“We shifted the billing so that it’s billed through the bursar,” Shettle said, “and we offered (Purdue’s Aspire residents) a meal plan as well, which they weren’t eligible for before. We will make them eligible for renewal for next year, but we are going to add more beds into Aspire.”
He said there was a wide range of pricing for previous Aspire leases, but the billing for the new contracts will be “consistent with the rates that the (people in the dorms) had.” But Shettle said Aspire contracts will cost more overall because they’ll have the added rates for summer housing, since the contracts are for twelve months rather than just during the academic year.
Purdue has also densified the rooms on campus, converting many doubles into triples and creating the “quad plus” rooms to house five or more people in one room, like the students in @8dudes1dorm.
“Our top priority is to eliminate the triples,” Shettle said. “Right now we have somewhere in the high 300s rooms that have been converted to triples.”
@8dudes1dorm
Auxiliary housing at Purdue, like that in Cary Quad, has recently received a lot of attention.
The students who live with Horn, Cooke and Timmer all run the TikTok account @8dudes1dorm. Their account grew in popularity as they made videos about them all living in the same room, even a recent video of President Mitch Daniels visiting their room with pizza and playing putt-putt with them.
“(A Purdue marketing team) came and took pictures of us hanging out and how we thought it was going to go was one of us was going to give a tour of the room and answer questions after,” Horn said in a text. “But right before we started the tour, ... Daniels walks in with boxes of pizza which all really surprised us!”
Their TikTok account tries to focus on some of the positive things rather than most of the negative stuff they’ve seen.
“Everything we found out that having eight guys in one room, we always have someone to talk to, we always have someone to go to lunch with, dinner with — anything — walk places with,” Timer said. “We came into the room with eight built-in friends already.”
The TikTok videos mark a change in tone for the living style’s representation on social media, which cropped up before the start of the fall 2021 semester. Videos of auxiliary housing units, dubbed temporary at the time, went viral as people remarked that the lines of dorm beds and dressers in converted study spaces looked like “bunkers.”