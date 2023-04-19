The Purdue Grand Prix is just around the corner and while there are many teams filled with more experienced upperclassmen, there are plenty of newcomers.
The Tarkington Hall team qualified for the race with a driver who hadn’t sat behind the wheel of a go-kart until this year. Shrevehart’s driver, on the other hand, has been racing since he was 4. Shrevehart is a mixture of Shreve Residence Hall and Earhart Hall.
Nearly 30 teams qualified Saturday for the 66th Purdue Grand Prix, an annual event where teams from all different clubs and organizations across the school, and even from across the state, compete.
Among the student-run organizations that compete, many of them are residence halls. Considering most residence halls are filled with underclassmen, there are a lot of rookie teams.
“None of us have any go-karting experience,” Tarkington Hall Driver Emmett Willhite said. “So just going up against these bigger, more knowledgeable teams, it’s been really rough just figuring out what to do with the cart. I’ve actually had to take a lot of advice from other, more experienced drivers.”
Willhite, a first-year engineering student, said the team initially planned on going to K1 Racing in Indianapolis, a go-kart racing facility, to have driver tryouts, but the members ultimately decided on Willhite, given he has the most experience.
Yet, it wasn’t experience driving a go-kart.
“My only experience comes from a driving simulator that I have, and that has left me quite experienced, and nobody else had any experience at all,” Willhite said. “So instead of going down to race for it, they just gave me the position.”
Despite the lack of experience, Willhite and the rest of the Tarkington Hall team qualified for the Grand Prix on Saturday.
In order to qualify, a team had to have made one of the top 27 times. During qualifications each team was able to race during a five-minute session and the best lap time during said session was their qualifying time. Willhite finished with a time of 26.2 seconds.
For teams that didn’t qualify, they’ll have another opportunity before Grand Prix. There will be three heats before the race and the top two of each will make the race.
Just like Tarkington, the Shrevehart team also had some struggles when it came to being a younger team. Both are composed of all freshmen and one sophomore each. Shrevehart has two karts — of which one qualified.
Unlike Tarkington though, Shrevehart has a very experienced driver. Andrew Bische, the only sophomore on the team, has been kart racing since he was 4. He has yet to race in the Purdue Grand Prix but has plenty of experience and his own team outside with his own sponsorships.
Shreve Residence Hall Club President John Reilly said their team has to face several challenges not applicable to all of its competitors.
“We don’t really have a basis that some of the other teams have,” Reilly said. “We have the equipment and stuff, but every year the entire team changes, so it’s hard to pick it up and then have to learn everything.”
Reilly was tasked with putting together a Grand Prix team. Once around the team, he decided it was something he was interested in and decided to join as a crew member. Reilly said he thought joining the team would be a great opportunity and is eager to learn more about what goes into the team and everything else involved.
One of the biggest challenges for Reilly and the rest of Shrevehart was that they got off to a late start. The original crew chief bailed after winter break, Reilly said, and left the rest of the team scrambling at the start of second semester.
“It’s a lot more challenging to go on this time crunch where we have less than a semester, basically, to work on it, because (the Grand Prix is in) April and we didn’t have the first semester,” Reilly said. “So it’s harder for us, but it’s a lot more fun to be under this time pressure, too.”
He said this affected their time to practice but, luckily, not their funding. Being mostly in charge of the finances, Reilly said that they get funding from both Shreve and Earhart residence halls’ clubs. They also have a sponsor, Revolution Barbeque, which gave them some food in exchange for putting the logo on one of their karts.
“We’ve pulled so many late nights, but that wouldn’t be necessary if we’d had more time and less pressure towards completing the cart for the race,” Reilly said.
Tarkington had a similar problem where they didn’t get much practice until later, and both teams had similar late nights and extra hours they had to put in.
“Last week, we had to have four practices before qualifications,” Willhite said. “After one practice, we had a belt explode, and we had our chain explode, so we had to get that stuff fixed by the next day.”
Just like Shrevehart, Tarkington’s team is also funded by their hall club. Willhite said they didn’t feel too restricted by their budget and were able to get everything they needed pretty far under budget.
Tarkington, Shrevehart and the rest of the 27 teams who qualified will be racing Saturday.