The Wabash River is dirty — storied and famous for sure; the subject of songs, books and battles even — but dirty.
It often varies in color from a dusky brown in the winter to an algae-permeated green in summertime. The river is host to a hotbed of pollutants, bacteria and sewage.
Although Hoosiers may have once nostalgically dreamed about “the moonlight on the Wabash,” for those back home in Indiana it is a dream lost in the murky waters of a once-respected state landmark.
Thanks to the river restoration work and numerous wastewater treatment plant updates dating back to the 1970s, the river ecology has improved in the areas proximal to Lafayette and West Lafayette.
However, improvements are still required to return the Wabash to acceptable standards.
“There are probably very few people alive today who can remember the river being clean,” said Dr. Jane Frankenberger, professor of agricultural and biological engineering. “When I tell people who’ve lived in Indiana all their lives that the Wabash was once safe, they’re completely surprised.”
“Our two cities, West Lafayette and Lafayette, have invested in very expensive projects — digging tunnels and constructing holding tanks — in the past ten years, and it’s improving gradually.”
The latest installment in these improvements comes in a $13 million parallel tank system dubbed the “western sanitary interceptor.” David Henderson, Director of Wastewater Treatment Utility in West Lafayette is leading this project in hopes of reducing the number of combined sewer overflows (CSOs) and the strength of the wastewater in a CSO overflow event.
Sources of pollution from broad unconfirmed areas called non-point sources of agricultural chemicals are the greatest source of pollution, followed by urban and rural runoff, straight pipe discharges and CSOs, according to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management website.
Frankenberger said CSOs explained this last category, which occur after heavy precipitation events in which the water treatment plants can no longer accept the wastewater and stormwater runoff. In these cases, the system overflows and sewage is discharged into the Wabash.
The Wabash is closed for swimming, fishing and other recreational activities due to the pathogenic organisms like E. coli.
Under the federal Clean Water Act, the Wabash is classified as an impaired waterway, which means it fails to meet those standards put in place 50 years ago under former President Richard Nixon.
While efforts to prevent new pollutants from entering the Wabash are conducted, the pollutants currently present in the river are being removed.
Polluting material can remain in soil beds for long periods of time, and the sheer volume of material makes it difficult to extract from problem zones, according to Sara McMillan, associate professor of agricultural and biological engineering.
McMillan said there is often a tiered approach to remediating the areas affected. The top priority is keeping the pollution from moving downstream, before actually removing it from the river.
“Often what happens is contaminates like PCBs and other carbon compounds stick to the soil and settle into the stream bed,” McMillan said.
“A lot of remediation efforts are actually focused on capping them inside so they don’t get disturbed and released later, while others are focused towards pulling them out through digging up of the bed sediment.”
McMillan has worked on floodplain restoration in her research.
“Often it’s a very simple process of punching holes through natural levees and letting water flow slowly through them. It allows sediment and nutrients like phosphorus to settle out and allows water to flow back in.”
Scientists like McMillan often work with municipal organizations and large nonprofits like the Wabash River Enhancement Corporation, who offer cost-share programs to communities and private individuals seeking to improve the environmental impact of their infrastructure.
“Overall, it’s a community effort,” Frankenberger said. “The gradual improvement we’ve been seeing over the years is thanks not to one person or organization, but the efforts of many.”