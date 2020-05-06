Purdue Graduate Student Government voted Madelina Nuñez as the new president in a virtual WebeX meeting last Wednesday.
Nuñez, a second-year doctoral student in the College of Liberal Arts, ran against Hossein Ebrahiminejad, a fourth-year doctoral student in the College of Engineering. There were 25 voting members present.
Nuñez presented a strategic vision that focused on improving PGSG visibility and gauging graduate student needs.
“I also really want to build new relationships with local organizations, local government and other student organizations,” Nuñez said. “There's a lot going on around town I think that graduate students could really benefit from and being further connected to.”
A COVID-19 action plan developed by Nuñez was shared with PGSG members that included providing support to the ACE Campus Food Pantry, collaborating with CAPS to ensure quality teletherapy, expanding the emergency need grant and providing virtual social hours.
Taylor Bailey, the current PGSG president, is stepping down from two years of leadership. He shared that one of his biggest accomplishments passing the Graduate Student Bill of Rights in University Senate.
“Where this was an aspirational document, the actual goal is to provide students with mechanisms to build some self-efficacy and be able to advocate for themselves,” Bailey said.
Bailey also highlighted the the importance of cultivating a positive relationship with the administration to make their voices heard.
“I know there’s some dissatisfaction about certain aspects of how the university’s handling ... mental health, but I think it’s important to acknowledge that there are a lot of people, especially the ones who are in charge of directing student life, that definitely think it’s an important issue,” Bailey said.
Though PGSG has faced many setbacks with Human Resources, Bailey said he’s optimistic with how receptive Danny Darrow, the vice president for human resources, has been on collaborating with graduate students.
PGSG elected executive board positions and approved the budget for the next academic year.
All money that PGSG donated to the COVID-19 Critical Need Fund that provides need-based grants to students affected by COVID-19 has been exhausted, Bailey said.
“We did contribute the $15,000 we could. There is the potential for some supplemental funding from the funding that is being received from the (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act which was the federal government giving money to institutions of higher education.”
Bailey closed by thanking everyone for their service and giving a word of encouragement for PGSG members.
“It’s very easy for us to forget that even though we’re a student organization, we technically don’t have authority,” Bailey said. “We’re taken very seriously as an organization and as a point of feedback in many instances. So I encourage everyone if you’re continuing to be involved with PGSG moving forward, that you don’t forget that what we do is really important, even if sometimes it doesn’t always seem that way.”