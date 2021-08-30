Whether you’re taking the first steps of your Purdue experience or nearing what’s next in life, Wintek hopes you have a great year at Purdue University!
These early days of the fall semester can feel pretty hectic. But whenever you get the chance to enjoy downtown Lafayette, you can also connect to the city’s free public WiFi — powered by Wintek’s blazing-fast fiber-optic connection.
When you’re visiting an old favorite or discovering a cool new place, public WiFi is a great way to stay up to speed on class announcements, updates from friends or your favorite Netflix binge. But you’ll want to use caution whenever you connect to any public WiFi network.
The following tips can help ensure your safe use of public WiFi networks, wherever your journeys take you:
• Use care when visiting websites that
require a password or personal
information, including social networking
sites, online banking services or websites
that store your credit card information.
• If you need to access these sites, consider
using a VPN to do so for an extra layer of
protection.
• If you’re using a laptop, make sure your
anti-virus software is up to date.
• If you have a firewall, keep it enabled.
• Make sure the sites you visit only use
HTTPS rather than an unencrypted HTTP
connection.
Interested in learning more about hassle-free Internet from Wintek? Get started at wintekapartments.com.