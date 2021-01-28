Purdue sophomore Katie Cruz died Sunday evening, the Marion County coroner’s office confirmed Wednesday.
West Lafayette Police responded to a call about a medical issue at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Lt. Jon Eager said. The issue resulted from a previous injury, according to Eager.
Cruz was later transferred to a hospital in Indianapolis. Eager said he did not suspect foul play.
The 20-year-old was a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority, according to her Instagram account. She studied biochemistry at Purdue.
An email sent to biochemistry students Tuesday evening said Cruz died from injuries sustained in a recent accident. The exact cause and manner of her death have not been confirmed by Purdue officials.
“We are saddened any time we experience a student’s death and offer our condolences and support to Katie’s family and friends,” Associate Vice Provost and Dean of Students Katie Sermersheim said in a statement.