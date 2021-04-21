Lafayette's popular Fresh Air Eats program, where several downtown roads are blocked off on weekends to make room for outdoor dining, will return for Purdue's graduation weekend.
The event will be held once a month from May to October, the Lafayette Board of Works decided in a Tuesday meeting. Street closures will begin at 4 p.m. on Fridays and run through 9 p.m. on Sundays.
The program's return will occur May 14-16, the same weekend that Purdue will host an in-person commencement in Ross-Ade Stadium. Dates for weekends in subsequent months are:
- June 18-20
- July 16-18
- Aug. 13-15
- Sept. 24-26
- Oct. 8-10
Main Street in downtown Lafayette is the primary route affected.
The impetus for Fresh Air Eats last fall was to help capacity-restricted restaurants open their seating to a larger number of diners. Now that restaurants in Lafayette are allowed to operate at full capacity, the program may allow them to recoup lost revenue, Lafayette's mayor said.
"We had a tremendous amount of positive feedback from citizens and restaurant owners," Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski said. "We hope these Fresh Air Eats weekends will provide an additional revenue source for our small business community as we proceed out of the pandemic."