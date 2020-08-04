Provost Jay Akridge and other Purdue administrators talked on a wide range of topics from the discrepancies in reporting test results to the differences between isolation and quarantine during the weekly provost conversation on Tuesday. Read a few of the highlights here:
Testing
- Dr. Esteban Ramirez, chief medical officer for the Protect Purdue Health Center, said that the instructions for how students can order their at-home testing kits has now been sent to over 35,000 students.
- The Protect Purdue Health Center now has 25 case managers and 35 contact tracers, with ongoing training of more case managers and tracers still taking place to prepare for incoming students, Ramirez said.
- The call center for the PPHC is now open to calls 24 hours a day, he said.
- David Broecker, chief innovation and collaboration officer for the Purdue Research Foundation, said the PPHC anticipates many students' test results will come in during the next seven to 10 days. He also said that so far, the process is working smoothly and arrangements are being made for individuals who test positive to isolate where they are before coming to campus.
- Ramirez said he recognizes that some graduate students have already been in the Purdue community during the summer, but the PPHC is now opting for a "test-all" strategy, and are still requiring graduate students to get tested.
- Students and faculty who wish to be tested outside of the PPHC may do so as well, but they are asking that their results and documentation be sent to the PPHC to ensure that the test was completed within the correct time frame, Dr. Ramirez said.
- Dr. Ramirez said it's recommended that international students complete two weeks of quarantine upon arrival in the U.S., and the PPHC recommends they are tested in their second week of quarantine.
Discrepancies between case reporting to county officials
- Dr. Ramirez addressed previous discrepancies between county health department and Purdue's testing numbers, and said that the PPHC is now involved in constant "back-and-forth communication" with the county health officials, meeting sometimes several times a week.
- Dr. Ramirez said Purdue is reporting individually to the county as well as to the state health department after meeting to discuss how they can best leverage each others information.
- Akridge said that the data dashboard for displaying positive cases on campus is still under development, with plans to have it launched by the end of the month.
The difference between isolation and quarantine
- Dr. Ramirez clarified that isolation is the term that will be used for a student who tests positive for COVID-19.
- The isolation will last at least 10 days, which could potentially be longer if the student develops symptoms later after being asymptomatic, he said.
- Those in isolation should not leave their place of residence, and if they are in student housing they will be relocated to a different housing area where they can complete isolation alone, Dr. Ramirez said.
- If someone is in isolation, they may have others drop off food or medicine for them, but anyone dropping off items should not enter their space or have contact with them.
- Dr. Ramirez said that quarantine is what Purdue is calling the process for someone who is deemed "high-risk" from coming in close contact with someone who tests positive. This quarantine will last 14 days, with testing taking place in the first few days of the quarantining, as well as in the second week. During this quarantine time the individual will stay in their own space for 14 days, minimizing how long they are outside.
- He said someone in quarantine may go out to grab food in a brief, grab-and-go manner, but should return to their quarantine space to eat their food.
Mask and PPE wearing
- Dr. Ramirez said that even if students are socially distanced inside academic buildings they should wear their masks at all times, only taking them off to eat. Outside mask wearing may also be required, especially if social distancing is not possible.
Lab capabilities with veterinary school
- Director of the Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory Dr. Kenitra Hendricks said that the veterinary school's laboratories have gotten certification to test human samples for COVID-19. They have been previously designated a "bio-safety level 2" facility, thus they can add this human testing without compromising the safety of employees.
- She said the ADDL has worked closely with the PPHC to maximize turnaround time for results, with their official turnaround time for getting results between 24 to 48 hours. The lab has already been validated to process swab-based tests, and is expected to be certified soon to process saliva-based tests.
Fall teaching resources
- Purdue also plans to give resources to different digital proctoring sites as options for professors. Heather Servaty-Seib, associate department head and professor of counseling psychology, said that in-person exams may be difficult even because of the risk of handling paper, and the CDC has released recommendations that suggest paper should be quarantined before being handled. Broecker said that 24 hours will be the standard quarantine time for papers.
- Servaty-Seib said the syllabus guidelines for the fall semester are now available to instructors through the innovative learning website under "Fall 2020 Resources." She said the syllabus template has been modified for guidance in terms of face-to-face instruction, standard operating procedures for in-person courses and general course expectations.
- Servaty-Seib said that the syllabus was written with the expectation that all courses will now use Brightspace, the new learning management system that will replace Blackboard. She said this will help create "alternative assignments and alternative access for students," in the case COVID-19 prevents students from attending class in person.
- She also said that the only "reasonable" method of attendance taking for the fall now is to have attendance not be factored into the grades of students.
- Protocol for online examinations is expected to be released by the end of this week, Servaty-Seib said, but she announced guidance that recommends professors look into how they could create exams while acknowledging that students use outside resources, like open-book exams that can still serve as a "robust assessment of what they have learned."