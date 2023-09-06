Despite “tow away zone” signs being posted throughout campus in the days leading up to Saturday’s football game against Fresno State, 42 vehicles were towed from more than a dozen parking lots, police logs say.
Each vehicle was fined $95, according to police logs.
The vehicles were simply relocated, not impounded, PUPD Capt. Song Kang said. Most were relocated to a parking lot at the southwest corner of Harrison and S. Russell streets to the south of campus.
Parking services reported all the relocated vehicles to police so if anyone reported their car stolen, police would be able to tell them it was relocated, Kang said.
Kang said this is the first year Purdue’s parking services handled the relocation of the cars.
Lots affected by these game-related restrictions are posted on the Purdue parking website at https://www.purdue.edu/parking/news/082423-football-event-parking.html.
Places that are used for event parking, including the Northwestern Avenue and University Street parking garages, will charge anyone entering the lot for event parking, regardless of permit status.