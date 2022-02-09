Purdue paid a total of $225,000 in wage damages, emotional distress and lawyers fees to a former Polytechnic Institute executive director to settle a discrimination lawsuit filed in July.
Mitchell Springer was told his position as executive director was to be terminated just one month after he filed a complaint of age discrimination and a pattern of age and sex discrimination against other employees and job candidates, according to court documents.
He filed the lawsuit on July 26, claiming age, sex and race discrimination. The suit was settled on Nov. 29, and the settlement was made available to The Exponent Wednesday morning.
Springer, who is white, was paid $73,125 in alleged wage damages, $73,125 in "non-wage damages including emotional distress" and $78,750 in attorneys fees.
Neither the initial lawsuit nor settlement documents mention Springer's actual age, but a search engine website lists him as 63.
The settlement confirms that Springer is no longer employed by the university and that the university will provide Springer's future prospective employers with a "neutral job reference," meaning it will only provide the dates he was employed and his job title.
The university will make "no further statement" regarding Springer. He is prohibited from applying for other full-time positions with the university, but may apply as a limited-term lecturer.
Springer also agreed to a "Mutual Non-disparagement" with Purdue, meaning he is not allowed to make any "negative or unflattering" statements about Purdue, its administration or employees. The agreement doesn't include making truthful statements to a court or other government agency, the settlement reads.
If either party violates the rules of the settlement, the offender agrees to pay the full cost of any lawsuits that follow and Springer also agreed to reimburse the university the full amount he was paid in the settlement. Both parties agreed to maintain confidentiality regarding the terms of the agreement and all negotiations and discussions about it. That confidentiality doesn't apply to to disclosures that may be required by law, like Indiana Access to Public Records Act, which is why the Exponent received the documents.
Springer's case
Springer began working as executive director of the Polytechnic Institute on June 1, 2009, according to court documents. He worked for more than 25 years in the College of Engineering, apparently without incident, before filing a complaint of age discrimination with the Office of Institutional Equity on Sept. 9, 2020. The complaint was compounded with a complaint of age and sex discrimination against other employees and job candidates.
Springer was told on Oct. 14, 2020, that his position was to be eliminated "due to a reorganization," effective Jan. 4, 2021. He wasn't offered another position at Purdue, unlike his co-workers when their jobs were eliminated, the lawsuit alleged.
He then filed a discrimination complaint on the basis of sex, age and race with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission only a few days later and a third complaint — an age, sex and race complaint to the OIE — on Nov. 6, 2020.
Springer later interviewed for a new position as Principal Managing Director for Engineering, and was rejected on Dec. 16, 2020, the lawsuit said. Springer allegedly applied for "at least three other positions" at Purdue and wasn't hired for any of them.
After he learned of his rejection from Managing Director and at least three other positions, the lawsuit said, Springer amended his charge of discrimination with the EEOC, claiming that Purdue acted more favorably toward "similarly situated individuals" who were substantially younger than Springer, not white and/or not a man. The amended charge was received on Jan. 27, 2021.
On Feb. 19, Springer was told he was removed as an instructor for a summer course titled "Program Management." He amended his discrimination charge a second time, this time claiming retaliation, and filed it on March 1, 2021.
From October 14, 2020, to July 26, Springer applied to and was rejected from 10 jobs. The lawsuit alleged that his qualifications and experiences exceeded the other applicants who were selected in each position.
Purdue issued a response to the July 27 lawsuit on Aug. 27, denying every allegation other than factual information regarding when complaints were filed.