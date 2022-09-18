A trial against two Purdue administrators for suspending a student after she made sexual assault allegations, which Purdue determined to be false, starts Monday.
The student, called Nancy Roe in court documents, claims in the federal lawsuit that Purdue’s sexual assault investigation procedure is gender discriminatory because it suspends students who don’t prove assault allegations to Purdue’s standards.
Purdue is also accused of violating the Fourteenth Amendment Due Process and Equal Protection clauses by reportedly not giving Roe any prior notice or an opportunity to respond before suspending her in 2017, the pretrial order reads.
Roe filed the suit against Purdue, Vice President for Ethics and Compliance Alysa Rollock and Associate Vice Provost and Dean of Students Katie Sermersheim, who led the investigation, in federal court in November 2018 for a Title IX allegation of gender discrimination and a civil rights violation.
“Purdue’s lack of procedural fairness rendered Purdue deliberately indifferent to claims of sexual harassment in violation of Title IX,” the order reads. “Purdue investigators made discriminatory credibility determinations in favor of the male student involved in the assault and discriminatorily stereotyped Roe when evaluating her conduct.”
Purdue claims its False Statement Rule is gender-neutral and her Purdue enrollment was an “agreement for contractual performance,” the order reads, not constitutionally protected property.
Rollock and Sermersheim have qualified immunity from the Fourteenth Amendment Due Process allegation, Purdue argues, because there’s no precedent requiring due process in a university’s disciplinary procedures.
“Roe’s false statements were not protected activity under Title IX,” the order reads. “There is no evidence that the False Statement Rule is only applied to discipline women or was only applied to Roe because she was a woman.”
The suit originally included another student, Mary Doe, but Doe settled with Purdue on Aug. 31. Roe’s settlement deadline was Sept. 16.
Doe and Roe, who didn’t know each other, both reported incidences of sexual assault to Purdue in 2017, The Exponent previously reported.
Roe, 19 at the time, claimed she went to a fraternity party in April, and “Male Student B” walked her back to her dorm when she was drunk, court documents read. She was too intoxicated to consent when he allegedly choked her and had oral, vaginal and anal intercourse with her. He allegedly recorded the entire thing.
She couldn’t make it through classes the next day without vomiting, court documents read. Roe reported it to Purdue after her neck and vagina bruised and she sought medical attention, according to the order.
Roe claimed Purdue didn’t consider or include those medical records showing assault to the disciplinary panel or investigate how the recording of the incident was made, which she said shows she wasn’t aware of what was happening.
Doe alleges “Male Student A” assaulted her in her dorm room in fall 2017, according to court documents.
Purdue found in its investigation Roe made the complaint maliciously and that Doe fabricated the allegations, The Exponent previously reported, and expelled both students. The punishment was reduced to a two-year suspension after an appeal.
Purdue subpoenaed Doe and Roe on July 26 for copies of “all written text communications with (the other plaintiff),” including all texts, emails and social media messages, court documents read.
Roe’s attorney, Jefferey Macey, argued in his motion to quash filed Thursday this was just an attempt to get around the 2020 discovery deadline, according to court documents. Purdue responded this was the proper way to get documents from Doe since she’s no longer a plaintiff and that this discovery wouldn’t have existed before the deadline.
Magistrate judge John Martin sided with Macey, saying in his order he couldn’t see the relevance of those messages at trial since they occurred long after Purdue’s investigation and the results of it. He added that Purdue didn’t list those documents in their list of exhibits for trial, and their argument for getting documents for Doe in this way is “strained at best” since she was still a plaintiff when the subpoena was filed.
“Because the motion was brought two business days before the start of trial in this matter, it is untimely,” he wrote. “Because the subpoena was issued two years after the close of fact discovery, and was for documents which could have been requested during fact discovery, it is also untimely.
“But the court reiterates its displeasure at the untimeliness of the (plaintiff’s) motion to quash.”
Roe is seeking financial compensation for her lost housing, relocation to the University of Oregon, tuition she didn’t get credit for and emotional damages, according to the pretrial order.
Purdue responded that Roe’s damages were caused by her own deception, and she’s ineligible for relief because of her “unclean hands.”
The trial starts at 8:30 a.m. Monday and, according to the pretrial order, will likely last about five days.