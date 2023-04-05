The Exponent staff took home 20 awards, including best online publication of the year, in the annual competition against the largest college student-run publications in the state.
The Indiana Collegiate Press Association announced the awards Saturday at its first in-person ceremony since 2019.
Among the honors, Exponent staff got eight first-place awards.
The staff came in first for breaking news online reporting with the original reporting of the death of Varun Manish Chheda. A judge said: “This article shows what can happen when a group of journalists fans out and covers breaking news right after it happens.”
Photographers David Hickey and Nina Taylor placed first for an online slideshow of photos for their visual coverage of the vigil at the Unfinished Block P for Chheda. The judge said, “Horrible situation to cover, but this was done very delicately. I was absolutely impressed that photographers got names of those mourning. That isn’t easy and it deserves recognition.”
Also a part of the Chheda coverage, the staff took third in single print issue for the Oct. 6 edition. From the judge: “Talk about hustle to cover a big news story from every angle! This entry would have won many contests.”
Exponent social media earned first place, with the judge calling it “very professional.” The Purdue Exponent Digital Briefing placed second for email newsletter. The judge called it “very compelling” and “an excellent example of professional journalism with supportive images.”
Former staff member Joe Duhownik won the best staff editorial with “Trustees continue to act in secret.” From the judge, “Well-thought-out editorial that clearly states the need for openness and transparency at trustees meetings. Actions need to be discussed and decided in public, not by hiding behind closed sessions. The editorial board is to be commended on the stand they are taking.”
Three staff members - Alex Haddon, Carl Lyons and Emily Bierma - were awarded first in informational graphic for “Garbage first date bingo.” The judge called it “a funny graphic on bad dates that pairs nicely with the story, which is equally engaging. The graphic’s creators whetted readers’ appetites by offering some anecdotes in full along with illustrations of incidents that were only explained in the story.”
Haddon and Lyons racked up a couple more first-place awards.
Haddon took first for an illustration accompanying Duhownik’s “Fentanyl: Hidden poison hits home” story. “A fantastic pairing of theme and art that brought home both a sense of purpose and a feeling of danger,” the judge said.
Duhownik’s story accompanying that graphic earned second in the in-depth story category.
“This is a beautifully told, powerfully written story that resonates on the Purdue campus and so many other settings in the U.S.,” the judge said. “This is exceptional narrative investigative reporting, giving readers keen insight into far more than the startling statistics. Wonderfully important storytelling that packs a punch!”
Lyons took first in editorial cartoon for an installment of “Enigma Engine” and in animation for “Due at Midnight.” He also was awarded second place in animation with “A Purdue Valentine’s Day Tale.”
“This is so amazingly perfect, from the tone to the characters and from the process to the outcome that it boggles the mind,” the judge said about the two animations. “I found myself laughing along as I watched this process take place in exactly the way I knew it would. The artist has a way of being both engaging and amazing all at the same time.”
The staff got second for continuous coverage of a single story with “Black student accuses Purdue police officer of using excessive force.” The judge said, “This ongoing coverage of a struggle between a police officer and a Purdue student kept the spotlight on the issue. The balanced, fair reporting seems have helped force officials to take the situation more seriously.”
Photos Editor Todd McKechnie took first in feature photography with a shot from a Purdue Raas performance and second in news photography with a photo from the Michael Barnett trial in October.
Assistant Photos Editor Paul Ward earned second place for an online slideshow, the same category which Exponent photographers took first, for his Yung Gravy concert collection. From the judge: “Concerts are interesting in the fact that galleries can become redundant very quickly. Image quality matters, and this photographer did a wonderful job with that.”
One of senior photographer David Hickey’s shots from a Purdue soccer game took second place in sports photography. The judge noted how Hickey was able to get the ball in the frame, calling it a “great action shot.”
Sports Editor Andy Craig earned third for sports column with his story following Purdue men’s basketball’s 2022 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 loss to St. Peter’s, “Coming up short.”