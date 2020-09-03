What is the CARES Act, and how does it affect Purdue?
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act was signed into law by President Donald Trump on March 27 in response to the nosediving U.S. economy. It includes the well-known “stimulus check,” and a portion of money was allocated to universities to help students recoup losses incurred as part of the coronavirus pandemic.
How much money does Purdue have to give out?
Each school is allocated a certain sum of money by the U.S. Department of Education, and at least half of that money must go to students as emergency relief grants. Purdue was given $22,588,795, so $11,294,397.50 of that must be distributed to students. To date, Purdue has distributed $1,358,470, roughly 12% of its mandatory minimum.
Compared to the rest of the Big Ten, Purdue has distributed the least money to students in emergency grants. The University has distributed on average 40% less than its peers.
How much can a student get?
The most a student can get is $6,195, the maximum amount of a Pell Grant for the academic year of 2019-20. According to publicly available data, the Purdue students who are given the grant receive an average of $818.36.
Who qualifies for this?
The applications are open and currently only available for costs incurred between August and December 2020, and only students enrolled in Fall 2020 are eligible, according to Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty.
How does a Purdue student apply?
Students have to go to Scholarship Universe (purdue.scholarshipuniverse.com) to find the application form. After logging on with your career account number, click the scholarship tab on the left, and you should see an option titled, “CARES Federal Emergency Grant - Fall 2020.”
The application will ask for what categories of expenses you want to enter, and it will ask you to explain why you need these costs. The categories include the following:
- Housing (rent, mortgage, utilities, housing fees and other living expenses)
- Food (grocery, restaurant and other meal expenses)
- Course materials (books, supplies, lab equipment and other course expenses)
- Technology (computer, internet and other remote technology expenses)
- Health care (medical, counseling, equipment/supplies and other health-related expenses)
- Child care (daycare, babysitting, at-home care or other dependent-related expenses)
- Other (tutoring, unanticipated academic/living situations and other academic/financial expenses)
The application website says applicants should receive money within four to six weeks after submitting the form.