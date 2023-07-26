Purdue professor Rua Mae Williams received an email they never expected to see: They were accused of being an artificial intelligence bot.
“It’s not an AI. I’m just autistic," the professor of user experience and design said in response.
Williams, who uses they/them pronouns, said neurodivergent people and people who learn English as a second language get flagged disproportionately as using AI.
“Right now, everybody is really alarmed and worried about ChatGPT output,” they said. “I’m getting reports of students at Purdue and other places that are being wrongfully accused of using ChatGPT in their essays from professors that I know for a fact don’t actually have the resources to check.”
Williams does research in the intersection of science and technology studies and critical disability studies.
The accusation came from a person who asked for a list of information about a research project, but Williams couldn’t give more information about the interaction because of the Computer Graphics Technology Department’s protocol.
“I just thought it was funny,” Williams laughed. “I had no other way to respond to them.”
The response to that was just “my apologies,” they said.
AI detection software is not a reliable way to test for AI generated writing, Williams said, but people are still very suspicious.
“Anytime (teachers) think something is weird,” they said, “well guess who’s the most likely to be considered weird.”
Methods that professors themselves might use to try and detect AI writing can also be flawed.
“Generally, I don’t think universities should be police states,” said Dan Guberman, the assistant director for inclusive pedagogy in the Center for Instructional Intelligence. “And instructors are not well trained to identify when a student has used AI to start with.”
Pedagogy is the study of teaching and learning, he said. Most of his work involves working with faculty to find ways to teach and make learning better.
He said a lot of people may have implicit biases against people with different backgrounds which can turn into suspicion of using some of these new AI technologies like ChatGPT.
“That will come down on students who are neurodivergent, which may not be visible but might come across in writing,” Guberman said.
Williams said they noticed the pattern affected their autistic friends as well.
“We’re often critiqued for being disjointed, like (my friends’ work) is not linear,” they said, “or it’s too expansive, it’s not direct enough or focused enough.”
Williams’ research and writing takes longer to be published than most neurotypical writers, they said, because it takes longer to be reviewed.
“We get into (longer) fights with reviewers about whether or not the way we write is on purpose and serves a rhetorical purpose,” they said.
Sometimes Williams, along with other autistic people, will use literary devices such as repetition in writing.
They’ve noticed literature is often held to a different standard than modern autistic writing is, even though they can often have similar rhetorical devices.
“Repetition is literally in the pathology of autism in clinical literature,” they said, “but then repetition in certain kinds of poetry or certain kinds of classical works is considered an artistic device.”
The way people and software try to detect AI generated writing often excludes the way autistic people write and speak.
Solutions
ChatGPT was first released at the end of last year, the Exponent previously reported. The spring semester was the first to see widespread suspicion about AI generated writing.
In January, the cornerstone program in the College of Liberal Arts released policy guidelines about the use of ChatGPTin writing assignments.
The first of these guidelines said teachers should add an “AI/chat bot” policy to syllabi to give out failing grades and further class restriction to anyone who’s found to have used AI-generated writing.
Other guidelines include understanding students’ writing abilities at the very beginning of the semester to gain a sense of whether they used a chatbot and creating assignments that would make using ChatGPT difficult.
One solution these guidelines suggested was to use AI-writing detection programs like huggingface.co.
Cornerstone’s website does not list these as enforced policies, nor does it say whether they are still recommended for this fall.
Purdue spokesman Tim Doty said on Monday he would find more information about Purdue’s AI-related policies, but has not shared any further information as of Wednesday afternoon.
Williams said some of the guidelines, like the AI-detection software and threatening failure to those who use it, is not a good idea because it disproportionately affects neurodivergent and second-language students.
“There’s really not something that disabled students can do to protect themselves,” they said. “We really need to be focusing on faculty pedagogy and that they’re not putting students in a position where they could be flagged falsely for cheating.”
Some solutions could be to incorporate chatbots into the teaching plan to have students have a conversation with a bot and correct it or edit it.
Williams also doesn’t think it’s necessarily cheating to use a chatbot such as ChatGPT to get past writer's block or to get started writing as long as the students understand what they’re supposed to be learning and incorporate everything they need to into their drafts.
Guberman, who teaches a music history class, said there are still ways to incorporate chatbots into classwork that needs writing as well.
“I have an assignment … it’s called ‘write your own song,’” he said. “What I asked them to do was write lyrics and then describe what the music might sound like.”
It’s one of several assignments a student can choose from, but it was a fairly unpopular one.
A lot of students were initially scared of this assignment because writing lyrics for a song intimidated them, but Guberman said the lyric writing portion wasn’t the point of the assignment.
“‘If you’re nervous about writing the lyrics, use ChatGPT or whatever else that can generate lyrics and that will give you a starting point,’” he said he told his students.
After letting students use ChatGPT for the assignment, Guberman said his students were less intimidated.
“That was super successful because students started engaging and changing the lyrics and talking about why things worked or not.”